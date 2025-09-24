SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Indonesia Offers 20,000 Peacekeepers for Gaza at UN Assembly

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

5 Views ㅤ

President of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto at UN Assemby

New York, MINA – Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto told the 80th United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday that Indonesia is ready to deploy 20,000 peacekeepers to Gaza if mandated by the UN.

“As one of the largest contributors to UN peacekeeping forces, Indonesia will continue to serve where peace needs guardians,” Prabowo said. “If and when the Security Council and this Assembly decide, Indonesia is ready to dispatch 20,000 or even more of our sons and daughters to safeguard peace in Gaza, in Ukraine, in Sudan, in Libya wherever peace must be upheld.”

Drawing on Indonesia’s own past, Prabowo reminded the assembly of the centuries of colonial domination, oppression, and slavery endured under Dutch rule. “My country knows this pain well. For centuries, the Indonesian people lived under colonialism, oppression, and slavery. We were treated worse than dogs in our own homeland. We know what it means to be denied justice, to live under apartheid and poverty, and to be denied equal opportunity,” he said.

He added that Indonesians also know “what solidarity can achieve” in the struggle for independence and in overcoming hunger, disease, and poverty, emphasizing the vital role of UN support in Indonesia’s early years.

Also Read: Belgium, Malta, Andorra, Monaco, and Luxembourg Recognize State of Palestine at UN

Prabowo’s call comes as Israel’s ongoing genocide on Gaza since October 2023 has killed more than 65,300 Palestinians, most of them women and children. The relentless bombardment has devastated the enclave, rendering it uninhabitable and pushing its population into starvation and disease.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: UN Security Council Majority Demands Ceasefire, Condemns Israeli Aggression in Gaza

TagGaza humanitarian crisis UN response global call to protect Palestinians Indonesia colonial history and justice Indonesia largest peacekeeping contributors Indonesia offers 20.000 peacekeepers Gaza Indonesia peacekeeping mission proposal Indonesia solidarity with Palestine Prabowo calls to end Gaza genocide Prabowo UN General Assembly speech UN peacekeepers for Gaza war

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

America

Indonesia Offers 20,000 Peacekeepers for Gaza at UN Assembly

  • 6 hours ago
Load More
International

Indonesia FM: Recognition of Palestinian State is a Historical Move

  • Tuesday, 23 September 2025 - 11:30 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Forces Arrest Palestinian Mayor in West Bank Town

  • Sunday, 21 September 2025 - 14:48 WIB
Palestinian victims of Israeli aggression in Gaza (photo: Palestine chronicle)
Palestine

Israeli Army Kills 7 More Palestinians in Gaza City Amid Ongoing Home Demolitions

  • Tuesday, 23 September 2025 - 16:26 WIB
America

Prabowo and Guterres Discuss Indonesia’s Support for Peace in Palestine

  • 19 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Military Commander Killed in Gaza City Battle

  • 18 hours ago
International

Brazil Officially Joins South Africa at ICJ in Israel Genocide Case

  • Saturday, 20 September 2025 - 21:29 WIB
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump (photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Europe

Starmer and Trump Voice Joint Call for Gaza Peace Amid UK Recognition Debate

  • Friday, 19 September 2025 - 07:19 WIB
Israeli Forces kill civilians in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Over 65,000 Palestinians Killed in Gaza as Humanitarian Crisis Deepens

  • Sunday, 21 September 2025 - 10:29 WIB
America

Indonesia Garners Global Support for Recognition of Palestine

  • Sunday, 21 September 2025 - 13:30 WIB
Asia

WHO Urges Afghanistan to Lift Restrictions on Female Aid Workers

  • Monday, 8 September 2025 - 16:50 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us