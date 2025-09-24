Indonesia Offers 20,000 Peacekeepers for Gaza at UN Assembly

New York, MINA – Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto told the 80th United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday that Indonesia is ready to deploy 20,000 peacekeepers to Gaza if mandated by the UN.

“As one of the largest contributors to UN peacekeeping forces, Indonesia will continue to serve where peace needs guardians,” Prabowo said. “If and when the Security Council and this Assembly decide, Indonesia is ready to dispatch 20,000 or even more of our sons and daughters to safeguard peace in Gaza, in Ukraine, in Sudan, in Libya wherever peace must be upheld.”

Drawing on Indonesia’s own past, Prabowo reminded the assembly of the centuries of colonial domination, oppression, and slavery endured under Dutch rule. “My country knows this pain well. For centuries, the Indonesian people lived under colonialism, oppression, and slavery. We were treated worse than dogs in our own homeland. We know what it means to be denied justice, to live under apartheid and poverty, and to be denied equal opportunity,” he said.

He added that Indonesians also know “what solidarity can achieve” in the struggle for independence and in overcoming hunger, disease, and poverty, emphasizing the vital role of UN support in Indonesia’s early years.

Prabowo’s call comes as Israel’s ongoing genocide on Gaza since October 2023 has killed more than 65,300 Palestinians, most of them women and children. The relentless bombardment has devastated the enclave, rendering it uninhabitable and pushing its population into starvation and disease.[]

