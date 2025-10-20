Indonesia, Microsoft Launch AI Training for 50,000 Pesantren Teachers and Students

Jakarta, MINA — Indonesia’s Ministry of Religious Affairs has partnered with Microsoft Indonesia to provide artificial intelligence (AI) training for 50,000 teachers and students from 512 Islamic boarding schools (pesantren). The initiative, launched ahead of National Santri Day 2025, seeks to strengthen inclusive and competitive education in pesantren.

Basnang Said, Director of Diniyah and Islamic Boarding School Education, described the program as a “state gift for santri”.

“Two days before Santri Day, training will begin for 50,000 teachers and santri from 512 pesantren. This is a gift from the state for the santri,” he said at Microsoft’s Jakarta office on Monday.

He also emphasized that pesantren have great potential to contribute to technological development, but must actively participate in shaping the digital knowledge ecosystem.

“Our challenge is ensuring AI can support the study of Arabic and classical Islamic texts. That requires pesantren to provide meaningful input into digital knowledge systems,” he explained.

Microsoft Indonesia President Director Dharma Simorangkir affirmed the company’s commitment to inclusive and responsible AI.

“Microsoft is committed to making AI accessible so that santri are not left behind and can compete globally,” he said.

The initiative, part of Microsoft’s AI Teaching Power, will first train 50,000 pesantren teachers. Dharma stressed that AI is meant to support, not replace, educators.

“AI will never replace teachers. Instead, it will strengthen their role as leaders and guides,” he noted.

Special Staff to the Vice President Achmad Adhitya highlighted pesantren’s central role in Indonesian education.

“Pesantren have long been part of our society. If their strength is combined with AI, the transformation will be significant,” he said.

The launch event was also attended by senior government officials and Islamic education leaders.[]

