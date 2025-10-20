SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Indonesia, Microsoft Launch AI Training for 50,000 Pesantren Teachers and Students

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 12 hours ago

12 hours ago

8 Views ㅤ

Ministry of Religious Affairs teamed up with Microsoft Indonesia (Photo: Kemenag)

Jakarta, MINA Indonesia’s Ministry of Religious Affairs has partnered with Microsoft Indonesia to provide artificial intelligence (AI) training for 50,000 teachers and students from 512 Islamic boarding schools (pesantren). The initiative, launched ahead of National Santri Day 2025, seeks to strengthen inclusive and competitive education in pesantren.

Basnang Said, Director of Diniyah and Islamic Boarding School Education, described the program as a “state gift for santri”.

“Two days before Santri Day, training will begin for 50,000 teachers and santri from 512 pesantren. This is a gift from the state for the santri,” he said at Microsoft’s Jakarta office on Monday.

He also emphasized that pesantren have great potential to contribute to technological development, but must actively participate in shaping the digital knowledge ecosystem.

Also Read: Indonesia, Saudi Arabia Agree to Tighten Health Standards for Hajj 2026

“Our challenge is ensuring AI can support the study of Arabic and classical Islamic texts. That requires pesantren to provide meaningful input into digital knowledge systems,” he explained.

Microsoft Indonesia President Director Dharma Simorangkir affirmed the company’s commitment to inclusive and responsible AI.

“Microsoft is committed to making AI accessible so that santri are not left behind and can compete globally,” he said.

The initiative, part of Microsoft’s AI Teaching Power, will first train 50,000 pesantren teachers. Dharma stressed that AI is meant to support, not replace, educators.

Also Read: Strong Winds Strike Four Indonesian Regions, BNPB Reports

“AI will never replace teachers. Instead, it will strengthen their role as leaders and guides,” he noted.

Special Staff to the Vice President Achmad Adhitya highlighted pesantren’s central role in Indonesian education.

“Pesantren have long been part of our society. If their strength is combined with AI, the transformation will be significant,” he said.

The launch event was also attended by senior government officials and Islamic education leaders.[]

Also Read: EMT Muhammadiyah Becomes First Indonesian Emergency Medical Team Verified by WHO

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagAI and Islamic education AI Arabic learning support AI education for santri AI training Islamic boarding schools Indonesia AI training pesantren Microsoft Indonesia AI initiative Microsoft pesantren AI program National Santri Day 2025 technology pesantren digital transformation pesantren innovation in education

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Indonesia, Microsoft Launch AI Training for 50,000 Pesantren Teachers and Students

  • 12 hours ago
Load More
Palestine

Israel, Egypt in Talks to Reopen Rafah Border Crossing Amid Gaza Ceasefire

  • Friday, 17 October 2025 - 07:00 WIB
Palestine

Over 1 Million Women and Girls in Gaza Need Food Aid

  • Saturday, 18 October 2025 - 06:00 WIB
Palestine

At Least 34 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Airstrikes Despite Gaza Ceasefire

  • Sunday, 19 October 2025 - 23:55 WIB
Indonesia

Strong Winds Strike Four Indonesian Regions, BNPB Reports

  • 14 hours ago
Palestine

Two Israeli Soldiers Killed by Settlers’ Bulldozer, Not by Hamas Attack

  • 16 hours ago
International

Erdogan to Trump: Israel Must Halt Attacks for Peace Plan to Succeed

  • Saturday, 4 October 2025 - 02:00 WIB
Najla Amalia, Student of the Guidance and Counseling Program, Faculty of Tarbiyah and Teaching, UIN Ar-Raniry, Banda Aceh
Articles

Fear of Being Left Behind: When FOMO Becomes a Lifestyle for Gen Z

  • Thursday, 16 October 2025 - 20:16 WIB
Palestine

Palestinians Hold First Friday Prayers Among Ruins of Gaza’s Destroyed Mosques

  • Saturday, 18 October 2025 - 07:38 WIB
Hamas in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Urges Mediators to Ensure Full Implementation of Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

  • Saturday, 18 October 2025 - 07:00 WIB
Millions of demonstrators took to the streets across all 50 US states on Saturday, October 18, 2025 in a nationwide protest dubbed “No Kings,” (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Massive ‘No Kings’ Protests Erupt Across 50 US States Against Trump’s Hardline Policies

  • Sunday, 19 October 2025 - 16:48 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us