Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Indonesia-Malaysia Agree to Peacefully Address Ambalat Dispute

sajadi - 9 hours ago

Ambalat map (photo: yoursay.id)
Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Kemlu) stated that Indonesia and Malaysia are committed to peacefully resolving the maritime border issue over the Ambalat Block in the Sulawesi Sea, but the process will require time.

“As fellow ASEAN countries, Indonesia and Malaysia always adhere to and uphold ASEAN principles, which means we will always resolve all differences through peaceful means,” said Abdul Kadir Jailani, Director-General for Asia Pacific and Africa at Kemlu, after a media briefing in Jakarta on Friday.

He added, “The border negotiation process has a fairly complex technical side and therefore requires time.”

According to Abdul Kadir, the complexity is reflected in the fact that border negotiations between Indonesia and Malaysia have already gone through 43 rounds since 2005, and both sides are still working to reach an agreement.

Also Read: Friday Action for Palestine in front of US Embassy in Jakarta Enters 20th Edition

Nevertheless, he remains optimistic that the leaders of Indonesia and Malaysia have the integrity and strong commitment to resolve the border issue amicably. The Director-General also assured that national interests and international law, including the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), will serve as the guiding principles in the maritime border negotiations with Malaysia.

Previously, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto stated that Indonesia intends to resolve the Ambalat issue with Malaysia through peaceful means and by prioritizing a good-faith approach.

“We are seeking a good, peaceful resolution, there is good faith from both sides… The point is that we want a good resolution,” President Prabowo said on Thursday after attending the 2025 Indonesian Science, Technology, and Industry Convention (KSTI) at the Bandung Institute of Technology, West Java.

The Ambalat issue resurfaced after Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan stated that no agreement had been reached between Malaysia and Indonesia regarding the maritime boundary dispute in the Sulawesi Sea. During a session of the Malaysian House of Representatives in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, he noted that the disputed area is in the “Sulawesi Sea,” which differs from the name “Ambalat Sea” often used by Indonesians. The Malaysian Foreign Minister emphasized that all geographical terminology must be used correctly and “reflect Malaysia’s sovereign position and legal rights over the area.” [Shibgho]

Also Read: Young Dai in Semarang: Al-Aqsa Desecrated, The Ummah Must Rise!

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

