Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Indonesia Leads the World in Daily Prayer Habits

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia ranks highest globally in daily prayer habits, reflecting the nation’s strong spirituality and religiosity amid rapid modernization.

According to World Bank data released Monday, 95 percent of Indonesians pray every day, the highest rate among 35 surveyed countries representing about 50 percent of the world’s population. This percentage equals roughly 269.3 million people out of Indonesia’s 283.4 million population.

Kenya and Nigeria follow with 84 percent each, Malaysia 80 percent, and the Philippines 79 percent. Other nations include Brazil (76 percent), Bangladesh (75 percent), Ghana (73 percent), Sri Lanka (72 percent), and Colombia (71 percent). India reported 71 percent, South Africa and Turkey 63 percent, Peru 58 percent, and Singapore 45 percent.

In contrast, Mexico and the United States each reported 44 percent, Chile 41 percent, Argentina 39 percent, and Greece 37 percent.

The survey highlights a trend where low- and middle-income nations show stronger spirituality, particularly in daily worship practices, compared to more secular Western countries.

For Indonesia, where Islam is the majority faith, the findings underscore how religion remains a cornerstone of daily life and a source of resilience amid global uncertainty. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

