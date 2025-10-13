SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Indonesia Launches Subsidized Train Tickets Starting at $1.20, Maintaining High Standards

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

7 Views ㅤ

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia’s state-owned railway operator PT Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI) has rolled out a new subsidized train program, offering long- and medium-distance tickets for as low as Rp20,000 (around $1.20). The initiative aims to expand affordable travel options while maintaining modern service standards.

The subsidies are part of the government’s Public Service Obligation (PSO) scheme under the Ministry of Transportation, which helps keep economy-class fares accessible to lower- and middle-income passengers.

Currently, 13 intercity routes in Java and Sumatra operate under this scheme. Despite lower fares, KAI ensures that trains continue to meet the government’s Minimum Service Standards, including air conditioning, clean restrooms, luggage racks, and power outlets.

Tickets can be purchased up to 45 days before departure. To prevent misuse, passengers must register with valid ID and may only book one subsidized ticket per trip.

Also Read: President Prabowo to Attend Gaza Peace Summit in Egypt

Sample fares include:

  • Long-distance: Kahuripan (Blitar – Bandung) $5.10, Bengawan (Solo – Jakarta) $4.50, Sri Tanjung (Yogyakarta – Banyuwangi) $5.70, Airlangga (Surabaya – Jakarta) $6.30.
  • Regional: Serayu $4.00, Kutojaya Selatan $3.70, Bukit Serelo $1.90, Rajabasa $1.90, Probowangi $3.40.

Officials say the program reflects the government’s push to ensure inclusive mobility and economic equality. By keeping fares affordable, Indonesia hopes to boost regional connectivity and support local economies, while offering travelers a modern, comfortable, and safe rail experience.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: 5.5 Million in Line for Hajj of Indonesia Faces Record-Breaking Wait Times

Tagaffordable train travel Indonesia budget-friendly travel Indonesia inclusive mobility Indonesia Indonesian government PSO scheme Java Sumatra train routes KAI cheap train fares modern economy train Indonesia PT Kereta Api Indonesia subsidy Rp20000 train tickets subsidized train tickets Indonesia

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Indonesia Launches Subsidized Train Tickets Starting at $1.20, Maintaining High Standards

  • 5 hours ago
Load More
International

UN Chief Welcomes Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

  • Thursday, 9 October 2025 - 10:00 WIB
International

Indonesia Rejects Israeli Athletes, Zionist Media Highlights Prabowo’s UN Defense of Israel

  • Friday, 10 October 2025 - 07:40 WIB
Palestine

UN: 170,000 Tons of Humanitarian Aid Awaiting Entry to Gaza

  • Friday, 10 October 2025 - 08:40 WIB
A Turkish Airlines flight carrying pro-Palestinian activists detained by Israel following an attack on the Freedom Flotilla landed at Istanbul Airport (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

All Gaza Flotilla Activists Freed from Israeli Detention

  • 2 hours ago
A Turkish Airlines flight carrying pro-Palestinian activists detained by Israel following an attack on the Freedom Flotilla landed at Istanbul Airport (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Freedom Flotilla Activists Arrives in Istanbul After Release from Israeli Detention

  • Saturday, 11 October 2025 - 07:07 WIB
International

British Activist Describes Abuse in Israeli Detention After Gaza Aid Flotilla Attack

  • Friday, 10 October 2025 - 19:40 WIB
International

45 Activists from Gaza Aid Flotilla Arrive in Jordan After Detention by Israel

  • 13 hours ago
Articles

Palestinians in Gaza Remain Wary Amid Ceasefire Jubilation

  • Friday, 10 October 2025 - 09:40 WIB
America

Brazilian Activist Vows Gaza Aid Flotilla Will Continue Despite Ceasefire

  • Friday, 10 October 2025 - 11:40 WIB
Palestine

Hamas: Testimony from Global Sumud Activists Proves Israeli Brutality

  • Tuesday, 7 October 2025 - 15:25 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us