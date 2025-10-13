Indonesia Launches Subsidized Train Tickets Starting at $1.20, Maintaining High Standards

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia’s state-owned railway operator PT Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI) has rolled out a new subsidized train program, offering long- and medium-distance tickets for as low as Rp20,000 (around $1.20). The initiative aims to expand affordable travel options while maintaining modern service standards.

The subsidies are part of the government’s Public Service Obligation (PSO) scheme under the Ministry of Transportation, which helps keep economy-class fares accessible to lower- and middle-income passengers.

Currently, 13 intercity routes in Java and Sumatra operate under this scheme. Despite lower fares, KAI ensures that trains continue to meet the government’s Minimum Service Standards, including air conditioning, clean restrooms, luggage racks, and power outlets.

Tickets can be purchased up to 45 days before departure. To prevent misuse, passengers must register with valid ID and may only book one subsidized ticket per trip.

Sample fares include:

Long-distance: Kahuripan (Blitar – Bandung) $5.10, Bengawan (Solo – Jakarta) $4.50, Sri Tanjung (Yogyakarta – Banyuwangi) $5.70, Airlangga (Surabaya – Jakarta) $6.30.

Regional: Serayu $4.00, Kutojaya Selatan $3.70, Bukit Serelo $1.90, Rajabasa $1.90, Probowangi $3.40.

Officials say the program reflects the government’s push to ensure inclusive mobility and economic equality. By keeping fares affordable, Indonesia hopes to boost regional connectivity and support local economies, while offering travelers a modern, comfortable, and safe rail experience.[]

