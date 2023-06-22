Indonesia Launches SATRIA-1 Satellite

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia’s SATRIA-1 satellite was launched into space on Monday (June 19), using a rocket owned by Elon Musk’s company, SpaceX.

Mahfud MD as Acting Minister of Communication and Informatics invites the Indonesian people to be grateful for this success.

“To all Indonesian people, I invite us to be grateful, thank God, that the Republic of Indonesia-1 Satellite or SATRIA-1 has successfully launched into space at 18.21 Florida time, United States or exactly 05.21 WIB this morning,” said Mahfud MD in his video broadcast as quoted from Suara Merdeka on Thursday.

Mahfud explained, the purpose of launching this satellite was to accelerate internet provision in government offices, in locations unreachable by fiber optic networks in the next 10 years.

This internet access will later be used for schools, hospitals, government offices, to Military (TNI) and Police (Polri) posts.

“I want to emphasize that the function of SATRIA-1 is to equalize internet access, especially for the purposes of education, health, public services, for the community, for the TNI, for the National Police in all regions of the country, especially in disadvantaged, frontier and remote areas (3T). explained Mahud MD.

“Especially for schools, hospitals, government offices in the 3T areas, and police and military posts in various remote, outermost and underdeveloped areas,” he added.

SATRIA-1 itself is Indonesia’s first internet satellite launched with SpaceX’s Falcon 9 Rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida, United States of America (US).

The SATRIA-1 satellite launched into orbit from Florida on Sunday, 18.21 EDT or Monday 05.21 WIB.

The launch was delayed 17 minutes from the original plan, namely Sunday at 18.04 local time or Monday at 05:04 WIB

Phase II release or releasing the satellite into orbit was carried out on Monday at 05.59 WIB.

This multifunctional satellite is known to occupy an orbit of 146° east longitude, right above the island of Papua.

The SATRIA-1 satellite will serve 20 to 30 thousand public service points in underdeveloped, frontier and outermost (3T) areas.

“After SATRIA-1 reaches orbit and trials, the initial available capacity of 10 Gbps will be used to serve public service points. Then gradually, according to the plan, in the next three years capacity up to 150 Gbps will be used,” Infrastructure Director of BAKTI Kominfo Danny Januar Ismawan said. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)