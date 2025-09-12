Indonesia Launches Nusantara Lima Satellite from Cape Canaveral, US

Washington, MINA – Indonesia officially launched its Nusantara Lima (N5) satellite on Thursday, from Cape Canaveral, United States, using a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

Minister of Communication and Digital Affairs Meutya Hafid announced that the Nusantara Lima satellite was specifically designed to benefit the Indonesian people, aiming to achieve equitable digital access across all regions, particularly in underdeveloped, frontier, and outermost areas (known as 3T regions).

“The Nusantara Lima satellite is a bridge that connects Indonesia without borders. Fast internet isn’t just about technology; it’s about equal opportunity. Children in Maluku and Papua will have the same access to education as children in Jakarta, patients on small islands can consult with the best doctors, and our SMEs can compete in the digital world. This is the true meaning of digital equity,” Meutya said during a press conference on Friday.

She emphasized that the satellite launch is in line with the directives of President Prabowo Subianto, who has stressed the importance of technological self-reliance and sovereignty as part of the national digital transformation.

With a data transmission capacity of 160 Gbps, the Nusantara 5 satellite is recorded as the largest communication satellite in Southeast Asia. It will occupy a strategic orbital slot at 113° East Longitude, known as the golden spot, which covers the entire Indonesian archipelago and strengthens connectivity in the eastern part of Indonesia.

The satellite’s presence will open up greater opportunities in various sectors, such as distance learning, digital-based health services, online SME development, and providing access to entertainment and information for people in remote areas.

N5 is owned by PT Satelit Nusantara Lima (SNL), a subsidiary of PT Pasifik Satelit Nusantara (PSN), through a global collaboration with Boeing Satellite Systems, Hughes Network Systems, and SpaceX.

The government, through the Ministry of Communications and Digital (Komdigi), also ensures the legal and legitimate management of the satellite’s orbit, while safeguarding national sovereignty in operating this technology.

The launch of the Nusantara Lima satellite marks a new historical milestone for Indonesia, following the launches of Palapa A1 in 1976, Nusantara Satu in 2019, and SATRIA-1 in 2023. With N5, Indonesia is not only a user but also a manager of satellite technology that brings tangible benefits to its people while strengthening Indonesia’s strategic position as a hub for digital connectivity in the Asia-Pacific region. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

