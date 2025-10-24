SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Indonesia Launches Holiday Campaign Ahead of Christmas and New Year

(Photo: Indonesia Travel)

Jakarta, MINA — The Ministry of Tourism has officially launched the holiday campaign to boost domestic tourism during the Christmas 2025 and New Year 2026 holiday season.

Deputy Minister for Marketing, Ni Made Ayu Marthini, explained that the campaign is part of Indonesia’s strategy to reach its 2025 target of 1.08 billion domestic tourist trips.

“This initiative is part of the #DiIndonesiaAja movement and the Proud to Travel in Indonesia (BBWI) program, which aim to encourage more Indonesians to travel within the country, especially during the festive Nataru season,” she said.

Through this campaign, Kemenpar is collaborating with other ministries, state-owned enterprises, tourism associations, local tourism offices, and private sector partners to offer special travel deals and attractive tour packages, all accessible through the ministry’s official social media channels.

During the Nataru holiday season, the ministry will intensify the promotion of Indonesia’s cultural diversity, local traditions, culinary heritage, and top destinations through digital media, highlighting what makes the archipelago a world-class travel destination.

Ni Made emphasized that the ministry is committed to ensuring a safe, comfortable, and enjoyable holiday experience for all travelers.

“We hope this campaign helps create a positive and festive atmosphere for both Christmas and New Year celebrations,” she added.

To support the initiative, the government has rolled out a series of travel incentives during the Nataru period, including:

  • 30% discount on train tickets for 1.5 million passengers (December 22, 2025 – January 10, 2026)
  • 20% discount on Pelni ferry fares for 405,000 passengers (December 17, 2025 – January 10, 2026)
  • Reduced port service fees for ASDP ferry crossings benefiting 227,000 passengers and 491,000 vehicles (December 22, 2025 – January 10, 2026)

In addition, domestic flight ticket prices will drop by 12–14%, supported by a Government-Borne VAT (PPN DTP) scheme, fuel surcharge discounts, and lower aviation fuel prices. These incentives apply to ticket purchases made between October 22, 2025, and January 10, 2026, and flights operated between December 22, 2025, and January 10, 2026.

Ni Made also encouraged tourism businesses to join the campaign by offering discounted airfares, train tickets, accommodations, and tour packages, making year-end travel more affordable and appealing for domestic tourists.

“With the Nataru travel stimulus and the Time for a Holiday #DiIndonesiaAja campaign, we expect stronger domestic mobility and spending during the festive season, boosting national economic growth, particularly in the tourism sector,” Ni Made concluded. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

