SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Indonesia Launches “Garuda Schools” to Prepare a Globally Competitive Golden Generation 2045

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 10 hours ago

10 hours ago

9 Views ㅤ

SMA Taruna Nusantara, one of Indonesia Garuda Schools (Photo: KOMPAS)

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia has launched the Garuda School Initiative, an ambitious national education program designed to nurture future leaders in science, technology, and innovation. The program was officially inaugurated today across 16 locations nationwide, marking a cornerstone of President Prabowo Subianto’s Best Results Fast Program (PHTC) to expand access to world-class education.

The initiative seeks to ensure that Indonesia’s brightest students, whether from remote villages or major urban centers, can compete on a global stage and pursue opportunities at the world’s leading universities.

“Garuda Schools represent the crown jewel of Indonesia’s education reform,” said Prof. Stella Christie, Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Science, and Technology. “This program embodies President Prabowo’s vision to build a generation of excellence in science and technology, capable of leading Indonesia toward its Golden Generation 2045.”

The initial phase includes 12 upgraded “Garuda Transformation Schools” and four brand-new campuses under construction. These schools are strategically spread across the archipelago, from Aceh to Papua, reflecting Indonesia’s commitment to equal access and nationwide talent development.

Also Read: Governor Pramono Anung Rejects Presence of Israeli Athletes in Jakarta

By 2029, the government plans to establish 80 transformation schools and 20 new Garuda Schools in priority regions.

Indonesia’s Human Capital Index shows that students currently achieve only 54% of their potential productivity. The Garuda School Initiative aims to close this gap and equip the next generation with the skills required for global competitiveness.

The program follows the success of the Indonesia Maju Scholarship (BIM), which in 2024 enabled 143 students to study at the world’s top 100 universities.

“With Garuda Schools, we are sending a clear message: no Indonesian child is limited by geography or circumstance,” Prof. Christie said. “Our children can dream big and achieve globally.”[]

Also Read: MER-C: Indonesia Must Firmly Reject Presence of Israeli Athletes

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagGaruda School Initiative Garuda Transformation Schools Golden Generation 2045 Indonesia education reform Indonesia Garuda Schools Indonesia human capital development Indonesia Maju Scholarship BIM Indonesian students global competitiveness Prabowo Subianto education program world-class education in Indonesia

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Indonesia Launches “Garuda Schools” to Prepare a Globally Competitive Golden Generation 2045

  • 10 hours ago
Load More
Palestine

Three Israeli Reserve Soldiers Injured in Khan Younis Explosion

  • Tuesday, 7 October 2025 - 21:00 WIB
Boats of Global Sumud Flotilla (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

New Freedom Flotilla Approaches Gaza to Deliver Aid and Challenge Blockade

  • Tuesday, 7 October 2025 - 22:00 WIB
Senior Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Seeks ‘Real Guarantees’ to End Gaza War Under Trump Ceasefire Plan

  • 23 hours ago
Asia

Malaysian PM Condemns Israel’s Detention of Gaza Humanitarian Activists

  • 16 hours ago
Palestine

Red Crescent: 29 Staff Members Killed in Gaza Since Israeli Aggression Began

  • 15 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesia Launches “Garuda Schools” to Prepare a Globally Competitive Golden Generation 2045

  • 10 hours ago
America

US Approves $240 Million in Aid to Lebanon to Disarm Hezbollah

  • Saturday, 4 October 2025 - 04:00 WIB
Asia

Indonesian Consulate in Hong Kong Urges Citizens to Be Wary of Typhoon Matmo

  • Monday, 6 October 2025 - 09:10 WIB
Indonesia

Maximizing MICE Industry Potential: Ministry of Tourism to Host SEABEF and WITF 2025

  • Tuesday, 7 October 2025 - 12:30 WIB
Israeli Navy (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Israeli Navy Attacks Freedom Flotilla’s Ships Bound for Gaza in International Waters

  • 18 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us