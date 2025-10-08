Indonesia Launches “Garuda Schools” to Prepare a Globally Competitive Golden Generation 2045

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia has launched the Garuda School Initiative, an ambitious national education program designed to nurture future leaders in science, technology, and innovation. The program was officially inaugurated today across 16 locations nationwide, marking a cornerstone of President Prabowo Subianto’s Best Results Fast Program (PHTC) to expand access to world-class education.

The initiative seeks to ensure that Indonesia’s brightest students, whether from remote villages or major urban centers, can compete on a global stage and pursue opportunities at the world’s leading universities.

“Garuda Schools represent the crown jewel of Indonesia’s education reform,” said Prof. Stella Christie, Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Science, and Technology. “This program embodies President Prabowo’s vision to build a generation of excellence in science and technology, capable of leading Indonesia toward its Golden Generation 2045.”

The initial phase includes 12 upgraded “Garuda Transformation Schools” and four brand-new campuses under construction. These schools are strategically spread across the archipelago, from Aceh to Papua, reflecting Indonesia’s commitment to equal access and nationwide talent development.

By 2029, the government plans to establish 80 transformation schools and 20 new Garuda Schools in priority regions.

Indonesia’s Human Capital Index shows that students currently achieve only 54% of their potential productivity. The Garuda School Initiative aims to close this gap and equip the next generation with the skills required for global competitiveness.

The program follows the success of the Indonesia Maju Scholarship (BIM), which in 2024 enabled 143 students to study at the world’s top 100 universities.

“With Garuda Schools, we are sending a clear message: no Indonesian child is limited by geography or circumstance,” Prof. Christie said. “Our children can dream big and achieve globally.”[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)