Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Indonesia Launches ATENSI YAPI Program to Support Orphans

Jakarta, MINAIndonesia’s Ministry of Social Affairs (Kemensos) has introduced the ATENSI YAPI program, a flagship initiative aimed at providing comprehensive support for orphans and children who have lost one or both parents.

The program includes basic needs assistance, educational support, and empowerment programs within a socially supportive environment, according to Sulistya Ariadhi, Head of Administration at Kemensos, in a statement on Wednesday.

“Through ATENSI YAPI, the state is present to ensure that children who have lost their parents can continue to grow and develop properly,” Sulistya said.

The program operates through Kemensos social centers and local government partnerships, aligning with Indonesia’s constitutional mandate to guarantee children’s rights to survival, growth, and protection from violence and discrimination.

Kemensos also calls on communities and religious organizations to participate in strengthening child protection efforts.

“With ATENSI YAPI, we hope no child loses their future simply because they lost their parents,” Sulistya added.[]

