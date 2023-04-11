Indonesia Launches ASEANpedia Electronic Book

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Ministry of Communication and Informatics launched the ASEANpedia electronic book or e-book on Monday in Jakarta.

The ASEANpedia publication is part of the 2023 Indonesia ASEAN Chair activities which can be accessed via https://s.id/aseanpedia.

“The theme for the 2023 ASEAN Indonesia Council is ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum if Growth. This book is expected to provide an understanding to the public that ASEAN is relevant to contributing to becoming a center of world economic growth,” said Usman Kasong, Director General of Information and Public Communication (IKP) of the Ministry of Communication and Information on Monday in Jakarta.

Usman Kansong ahead, ASEANpedia is not only to provide knowledge about ASEAN, but also to instill an attitude in the public that ASEAN is relevant to contribute to geopolitics and geo-economy.​​

Usman hopes that this e-book can be a reference for finding various information about ASEAN and the Chairperson of ASEAN Indonesia 2023.

“This book is interesting because it is able to inform ASEAN’s geoeconomic and geopolitical success using simple language,” said Usman.

The information presented in ASEANpedia is divided into three major chapters, namely general information on ASEAN, Indonesia’s role in ASEAN, and the Chairmanship of Indonesia in ASEAN 2023. The information is also presented in two languages, namely Indonesian and English.

In the first part, ASEANPedia invites readers to look at the history of ASEAN. This electronic book clearly and sequentially reviews the beginnings of the formation of this organization of countries in the Southeast Asia region, starting from the Bangkok Declaration, the ASEAN Charter, the requirements for membership, to the title of the official song. The first part of ASEANPedia also discusses the role of this organization for the world.

The second part of ASEANPedia examines Indonesia’s international role. Here it is discussed how Adam Malik’s actions. He became a central figure as the founder of ASEAN. Indonesia’s role in reconciling various conflicts involving member countries, such as Vietnam-Cambodia, Thailand-Cambodia, to the Philippines and MNLF conflicts are also discussed here

The third part examines many things related to the 2023 ASEAN Indonesia Chair, starting from the vision and mission, the meaning of the theme and logo, to the location where the Summit will be held.

Usman Kansong also hopes that the ASEANpedia e-book will not only be a source of information for the public, but also a reference for the mass media in seeking information about the entire series of activities for the 2023 ASEAN Chair.

The ASEANpedia e-book is a living document or living document, so that the contents of the book, such as articles, infographics, and videos, will be constantly updated according to the dynamics of the activity agenda.

“The information in ASEANpedia will continue to be updated according to the needs and latest information developments,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)