Indonesia Introduces Regulation on Independent Umrah Pilgrimage

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian government has officially enacted Law No. 14 of 2025 on the Administration of Hajj and Umrah, which for the first time allows Muslims to perform Umrah independently without going through an official travel agency.

According to Article 86 (1) of the new law, the Umrah pilgrimage may be conducted in three ways: through a licensed Umrah travel organizer (PPIU), independently, or through the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

Requirements for Independent Umrah Pilgrims

Under Article 87A, individuals who wish to perform Umrah independently must meet the following conditions:

Be a Muslim; Hold a passport valid for at least six months from the date of departure; Possess confirmed round-trip tickets to and from Saudi Arabia; Obtain a valid medical certificate from a doctor; Hold a visa and proof of service package purchase from an authorized provider registered in the Ministry’s system.

Rights of Independent Pilgrims

According to Article 88A, independent Umrah pilgrims are entitled to receive services as outlined in a written agreement with their chosen service provider and report any shortcomings in service delivery directly to the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

Limitations and Exclusions

The law also specifies that independent pilgrims will not receive certain protections and compensations provided to those traveling under licensed agencies.

Based on Article 96 (1) points d and e, they are not entitled to government protection related to accommodation, meals, transportation, or insurance coverage for life, accident, and health.

Furthermore, Article 97 (1) states that independent pilgrims cannot claim compensation for service failures, and Article 97 (2) reaffirms that insurance benefits do not apply to independent travelers.

Despite these exclusions, independent Umrah pilgrims remain under the legal and consular protection of the Indonesian government while abroad.

This regulation aims to give pilgrims greater flexibility and transparency in arranging their worship journey, while ensuring that all processes remain accountable and compliant with national laws. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

