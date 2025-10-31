Indonesia Increases Incentives for Non-Permanent Teachers Starting in 2026 to Mark Teachers’ Day

Jakarta, MINA – The Minister of Primary and Secondary Education (Mendikdasmen), Abdul Mu’ti, has announced an increase in monthly incentives for non-permanent (contract/honorary) teachers to Rp400,000, effective starting in 2026. This serves as a gift to commemorate National Teachers’ Day this year.

Minister Abdul Mu’ti announced after launching the National Teachers’ Month, which this year carries the theme “Great Teachers, Strong Indonesia.” This initiative is part of his ministry’s effort to strengthen multi-party collaboration in improving both the competency and welfare of teachers.

“As part of the National Teachers’ Day commemoration, we announce that next year we will raise the incentive for non-permanent teachers to Rp400,000 per month. While the amount may not be substantial, we are committed to continually improving the welfare of our teachers over time, God willing,” Minister Abdul Mu’ti said after opening the 2025 National Teachers’ Month Launch event in Jakarta on Friday.

He explained that the incentive for non-permanent teachers, which is distributed via a direct transfer scheme to the recipient teachers’ accounts, is a breakthrough during the administration of Prabowo Subianto.

Also Read: Indonesia, UAE Forge Strategic Partnership to Enhance Islamic Education

Specifically for this year, his ministry has disbursed incentives to over 300,000 teachers, with each teacher receiving Rp300,000 per month, given as a single payment covering a seven-month period.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Indonesia Pushes for MSME Strengthening and Cross-Border Crime Eradication at APEC