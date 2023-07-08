Indonesia Hosts the OIC-CA 2023

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia has again won the trust to host international activities. This time, Jakarta and East Kalimantan are the venue for the 2023 International Organization Islamic Cooperation Culture Activity (OIC-CA) which will be held on July 7-14.

This event was attended by 56 delegates from OIC countries initiated and directly facilitated by the Indonesian Ministry of Youth and Sport (Kemenpora) with the theme “Embracing Diversity and Promoting Harmony for a Brighter Future Society” involving all Ministries/Institutions and local governments.

Quoted from the official Kemenpora website, here is the OIC-CA 2023 agenda:

Getting to Know the Diversity of Islamic Culture

The Islamic Cultural Diversity Event offers two important activities to promote cultural diversity and interfaith harmony. The panel discussion and FGD aimed at raising the topic “Embracing Diversity and Promoting Harmony for a Brighter Future Society”.

OIC Diplomacy Simulation

Simulation diplomacy is one of the 14 priorities of the Joint Youth Action Plan which was adopted during the 3rd Session of the 2016 Islamic Conference of Youth and Sports Ministers, Istanbul, which was approved by the 43rd Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Tashkent. The event includes academic training and simulations to engage young people in meaningful discussions.

Talkshow

The Talk Show at the University will explore the themes of New Cultural Challenges during an accelerated Globalization period, exploring the role of culture in promoting mutual understanding, peace, tolerance and interfaith dialogue. In addition, this event will include Capacity Building for youth across sectors, Entrepreneurship, and Indonesia’s role in advancing Islamic culture in the regions.

Received by the Sultanate of Kutai Kartanegara Ing Martadipura

The reception with the Sultanate of Kutai Kartanegara Ing Martadipura is important for the agenda of OIC cultural activities in East Kalimantan, Indonesia, because it provides an opportunity for participants to learn about the rich history and cultural heritage of the Sultanate of Kutai Ing Martadipura.

Islamic Boarding School Visit

Visiting Islamic Boarding Schools is an important event in OKI’s Cultural activities in East Kalimantan to encourage dialogue, collaborative relationships, and understanding among Muslim communities. Islamic boarding schools play an important role in preserving Islamic culture and traditions, and understanding their meaning is essential to strengthening unity, harmony and mutual respect. This visit will provide an opportunity to experience unique aspects of Islamic education and learn about the rich cultural heritage of East Kalimantan and Indonesia.

CityTour

The City Tour is an important component of the OKI Cultural activity agenda in East Kalimantan as it offers participants an opportunity to explore local culture, religion and nature. This tour includes visits to important cultural and religious sites such as the Pampang Cultural Village, Maha Vihara Sejahtera Maitreya (Buddhist Center), and Baitul Muttaqien Mosque (Islamic Center).

East Kalimantan Festival

The East Kalimantan Festival is also one of the agenda for OIC Cultural activities in East Kalimantan, Indonesia. This event featured various cultural activities, such as the Halal UMKM Bazaar, Tourism Promotion, East Kalimantan Muslim Fashion Week, Youth Innovation Exhibition, Cultural Arts Performances, Traditional Culinary and also the presence of Cultural Exhibitions, Calligraphy and digital Al-Quran from Organizations under the auspices of the OIC Secretariat and countries OIC members include IRCICA, ICYF and KSSA. (T/RE1/P2)

