Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Indonesia Hospital in Gaza Shut Down, Staff Forced to Evacuate

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Gaza, MINAThe Indonesia Hospital in northern Gaza has been forcibly evacuated after heavy Israeli military strikes left the facility severely damaged. Medical workers and local volunteers from the Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) were compelled to leave the hospital on Monday.

In a statement released by MER-C in Jakarta on Tuesday, the organization confirmed that the hospital had been under continuous attack since May 18. Despite the escalating danger, medical staff and volunteers remained on-site, providing emergency care to wounded civilians while facing severe shortages of food and clean water.

“For days, they stayed under siege, risking their lives to treat the injured,” MER-C said. “But the situation became entirely unsustainable.”

The latest assaults flattened the surrounding area and caused extensive damage to the core medical facilities, including treatment and surgical rooms, completely inoperable.

Before evacuating, local volunteers managed to send a final report and images documenting the condition of the hospital. Since then, MER-C has lost all communication with the team and no longer has access to updates from the facility or northern Gaza in general.

MER-C has called on the international community to pray for the safety of the medical staff and displaced civilians, and to advocate for the urgent protection of healthcare facilities in accordance with international humanitarian law.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Indonesia Hospital in Gaza Shut Down, Staff Forced to Evacuate

