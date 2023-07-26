Indonesia Has Enormous Opportunities to Export Carbon

Jakarta, MINA – Industry players are predicted to capture more investment opportunities to export carbon. Particularly efforts to accelerate the achievement of the target of reducing Indonesia’s carbon emissions by 29 percent by 2030.h

This was conveyed by Executive Director of Lippo Group John Riady. He said that currently Indonesia exports coal, palm oil (crude palm oil/CPO) and others. In the future, Indonesia will have enormous opportunities in terms of carbon exports.

“Because we are a very carbon-rich country. We appreciate the government’s efforts to encourage policies through low-carbon development that open up opportunities for the private sector. This is a very good opportunity,” said John in a written statement, as quoted from Republika.co.id on Wednesday.

He said industry players would work together with the government to reduce carbon emissions to deal with climate change. One of the government’s policies that has shown its alignment with low-carbon development is starting to collect a carbon tax for businesses in the coal-fired power plant sector starting April 2022.

“Carbon neutral is a necessity for industry players. Like it or not, we must be involved in this effort. The government has also set a target of reducing carbon emissions as a policy that all parties must implement,” he said.

According to John, the global concept is carbon neutral which is an effort to maintain a balance of carbon emissions in each sector which is carried out through trading, crediting and carbon tax mechanisms. In addition, gas emissions produced from various human activities within a certain period of time become carbon footprints which have a negative impact on human life on earth.

Call it the consequences such as drought and reduced sources of clean water, extreme weather, natural disasters, changes in food chain production, and various other natural damages.

“Basically, carbon footprints are carried out in almost all human activities, especially the business world. I am sure that no one can avoid carbon production,” explained John.

On the other hand, he continued, releasing carbon emissions from the industrial world takes a long time. So that the government and the private sector are required to align strategies to control the wheels of the economy in order to zero carbon emissions.

“Just turning on the air conditioner (AC) produces carbon. Now, what is needed now is a real effort to achieve the target of being carbon neutral in order to reduce carbon emissions, both from a technological and conservation standpoint,” said John.

On the other hand, John said Lippo Group as one of the industry players in the country makes the energy transition a leverage to support Indonesia’s efforts to strengthen a sustainable global energy system.

The Company has gone through an energy transition phase through the process of changing the use of fossil-based and non-environmentally friendly energy sources to the use of environmentally friendly clean energy such as solar panels, water, geothermal and wind.

In addition, said John, Lippo Group is also gradually implementing ESG standards in companies that are its subsidiaries through the use of technology. It is hoped that this step can reduce emissions, both in waste water conservation technology and the use of renewable energy power plants.

“No one on this earth can deny the global commitment to create a sustainable climate and environment,” he said. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)