Indonesia Hands over First Phase of Assistance to Turkiye

Gaziantep, MINA – Indonesian Ambassador Lalu Muhammad Iqbal handed over Indonesia’s first assistance for earthquake victims to the Turkish Red Crescent, Turk Kizilay.

According to a press statement from the Indonesian Embassy in Ankara, the assistance in the form of a container of food was handed over to the representative of Turk Kizilay Gaziantep, Mr. Kadir Güzelışık at the Turk Kizilay office, Gaziantep on Wednesday local time.

The Indonesian Embassy in Ankara has so far evacuated 123 Indonesian citizens from the five points most affected by the earthquake, including two Malaysians and one Myanmar citizen.

Meanwhile, Indonesian citizen from Bali, Nia Marlinda and her one year old child, and her husband, who is a Turkiye citizen, were found dead because they were buried under the rubble.

Colonel Amir, Indonesian Defense Attache at the Indonesian Embassy in Ankara, who led the Evacuation Team to Kahramanmaras, confirmed that the body was recovered and the Indonesian Embassy has communicated this to the family. (T/RE1)

