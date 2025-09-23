SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Indonesia FM: Recognition of Palestinian State is a Historical Move

shibgotulhaq Editor : Sajadi - 7 hours ago

7 hours ago

6 Views ㅤ

Foreign Minister Sugiono during a press briefing with the media following President Prabowo's speech on Palestine at the UN. (Image: IDN Times)

New York, MINA – Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sugiono stated that recognizing the sovereignty and statehood of Palestine is a historical move.

Minister Sugiono’s statement referred to the official recognition of Palestine by the United Kingdom, Australia, Portugal, France, and Canada at the High-Level Conference on Palestine and the Two-State Solution held at the UN Headquarters in New York.

“The recognition from these countries is the right step in the eyes of history, and we hope that this recognition will lead to a concrete step forward to achieve a two-state solution,” said Minister Sugiono during a media briefing at the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Indonesia to the UN in New York on Monday.

He explained that the situation in Palestine, especially in Gaza, is a humanitarian issue. Therefore, the military conflict and occupation in Gaza are not just political problems but also a fundamental humanitarian crisis.

Also Read: Prabowo: Indonesia Ready to Recognize Israel if Palestine is Recognized

Furthermore, the Minister said that French President Emmanuel Macron and Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud initiated the conference on Palestine.

President Prabowo, who was the fifth head of state to speak, not including the co-hosts—discussed the alarming situation of violence and starvation caused by the occupation in Gaza.

“Indonesia appreciates, in particular, the countries that have decided to recognize the independence and sovereignty of Palestine,” the Minister concluded. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Global Sumud Flotilla Condemns Israeli Efforts to Criminalize Humanitarian Mission to Gaza

