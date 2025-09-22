SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Indonesia Faces Floods, Extreme Weather, and Geological Disasters Amid Seasonal Transition

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 10 hours ago

10 hours ago

8 Views ㅤ

Condition of the road section affected after the flood in Malang Regency, East Java, Saturday (Sept. 20, 2025). (Photo: Malang Regency BPBD)

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) reported a series of disasters occurring between September 20–21, 2025, as the country enters the transitional season. The incidents included floods, extreme weather, earthquakes, and volcanic eruptions.

“Floods, earthquakes, and volcanic eruptions remain major concerns. We urge the public to stay alert and prepare emergency supply kits,” said Abdul Muhari, Head of BNPB’s Center for Disaster Data, Information, and Communication, in a statement on Sunday.

In North Sulawesi, floods struck Bolaang Mongondow Regency on Saturday after heavy rains overwhelmed drainage systems, submerging residential areas under 40–50 centimeters of water. BNPB said 179 people from 60 households were affected, though waters have since receded.

In East Java’s Malang Regency, flooding occurred after continuous heavy rains since Friday (Sept. 19) caused the Sumbermanjing Wetan River to overflow, carrying mud and tree debris.

The Malang Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) reported four villages across two districts were affected, impacting 875 households. Residents and emergency teams are now working on cleanup efforts.

Meanwhile, in West Java, strong winds hit Bandung Regency on Friday. According to BPBD data, 26 families were affected, with 26 homes sustaining minor damage and one warehouse also damaged. A resident said he was shocked when his roof was blown off, though no casualties were reported.

On Sunday before dawn, a 3.8-magnitude earthquake struck Sukabumi Regency, with an epicenter on land at a depth of 8 km. The tremor was felt in Pelabuhan Ratu and nearby districts. BNPB reported five families were affected after their homes were damaged.

“As of 06:30 local time, the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) recorded 30 aftershocks,” Muhari noted.

In East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara, Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki showed increased volcanic activity, prompting authorities to raise its alert status from Siaga (Level III) to Awas (Level IV), the highest level. The Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center (PVMBG) said the volcano erupted 31 times between Friday and Sunday morning. As a result, three airports, Gewayantana in Larantuka, Frans Seda in Maumere, and Haji Hasan Aroeboesman in Ende, were temporarily closed.

“Deformation patterns indicate new magma supply. The potential for an explosive eruption remains high. Communities are prohibited from activities within a 6-kilometer radius of the crater,” PVMBG warned.

BNPB emphasized that while the disaster situation remains dynamic, the public is urged to stay calm, remain vigilant, and follow guidance from local authorities.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

