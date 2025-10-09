Indonesia Establishes Roadmap for Child Protection in the Digital Space Until 2029

Jakarta, MINA – President Prabowo Subianto has issued Presidential Regulation (Perpres) Number 87 of 2025 concerning the Roadmap for Child Protection in the Online Environment for 2025–2029.

According to infopublik.id, the document serves as a foundation for systematic, targeted, and measurable child protection in the digital space. It also provides guidance for ministries/agencies, provincial governments, and district/city governments.

“The Roadmap is a development planning document containing guidelines for protecting children from all forms of misuse of information and communication technology in the online environment,” the regulation states.

Policy directions outlined in the roadmap include:

Strengthening the capacity of children, families, and communities to ensure children have resilience and independence in using information and communication technology. Enhancing networks of cooperation and synergy among ministries/agencies, local governments, and communities in preventing and addressing violations against children in the digital space.

The roadmap establishes three main strategies:

Preventing the misuse of technology against children.

Handling cases of misuse that occur.

Cross-sector collaboration to provide comprehensive child protection.

Each strategy is detailed in an implementation matrix, which includes strategic focus, key interventions, expected outcomes, implementation timeline, and responsible and supporting ministries/agencies.

The roadmap involves 28 ministries and agencies, including the Ministry of Women Empowerment and Child Protection (PPPA), Ministry of Communication and Information Technology (Kemkominfo), Ministry of Home Affairs (Kemendagri), Ministry of Religious Affairs (Kemenag), Ministry of Education, Culture, Research, and Technology (Kemendikbudristek), Ministry of Social Affairs (Kemensos), the National Police, National Cyber and Crypto Agency (BSSN), the Indonesian Child Protection Commission (KPAI), National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas), National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN), the Law and Human Rights Commission (LPSK), BPIP, National Narcotics Agency (BNN), PPATK, Attorney General’s Office, and others.

The prevention strategy focuses on risk control and reducing children’s vulnerability. The handling strategy emphasizes strengthening services for child victims and mechanisms for case resolution. Meanwhile, the collaboration strategy covers inter-agency partnerships and international cooperation.

To ensure effective implementation at the local level, the Minister of Women Empowerment and Child Protection (PPPA) will coordinate with the Minister of Home Affairs (Mendagri) for supervision and guidance in accordance with applicable laws. The regulation also emphasizes the active involvement of society in implementing the roadmap.

Perpres Number 87 of 2025 came into effect upon its promulgation by the Minister of State Secretariat Prasetyo Hadi on August 5, 2025.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

