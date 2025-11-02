SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Indonesia Enters Peak Rainy Season: BMKG Warns of Heavy Rain and Possible Flooding

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 52 minutes ago

52 minutes ago

8 Views ㅤ

Jakarta, MINA — Indonesia has officially entered the peak of the rainy season, with the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) warning of frequent heavy rain and extreme weather in the coming months.

The agency announced that many regions across the country, including major travel destinations such as Jakarta, Bali, and Yogyakarta, will experience increased rainfall from November 2025 through February 2026.

BMKG Chief Dwikorita Karnawati explained during an online press briefing titled “Preparedness for the Peak of the Rainy Season” on Saturday that rainfall intensity has been rising since early November.

“The rainy season began in some areas as early as September and October, while others are just entering now. We are approaching the first peak of the rainy season,” she said.

Dwikorita described the typical weather pattern during this period as hot and humid mornings, followed by moderate to heavy rainfall in the late afternoon or evening.

This is especially common across western and central Java, covering Banten, Jakarta, West Java, Central Java, and parts of Yogyakarta.

Other regions such as West Sulawesi, Central Sulawesi, West Papua, Bali, and the Riau Islands are also likely to experience occasional storms, strong winds, and heavy downpours.

“In several locations, daily rainfall has reached between 80 and 150 millimeters, categorized as heavy to very heavy rain. This indicates an unstable, moisture-rich atmosphere that leads to intense cloud formation in the late afternoon,” Dwikorita explained.

Based on BMKG’s Seasonal Zone update, around 44% of Indonesia’s regions, including Sumatra, Java, Bali, Kalimantan, Sulawesi, Maluku, and Papua, have officially entered the rainy season.

Tourist destinations such as Bali, Lombok, and Yogyakarta are among those expected to experience frequent rain showers, though morning hours often remain suitable for outdoor activities.

BMKG advises residents and travelers to stay informed about local weather forecasts and be cautious of potential flooding, flash floods, landslides, and disrupted transportation schedules, especially for road and air travel.

The agency also reminded local governments to strengthen disaster preparedness measures in high-risk areas.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

 

