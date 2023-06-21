Indonesia Ends Emergency Status of Covid-19 Pandemic

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo announced that the status of the COVID-19 pandemic in Indonesia had been revoked. This means that Indonesia has entered the endemic phase of COVID-19.

However, this decision cannot be completely separated from the record for the community to continue to live a healthy and clean life.

“The government has decided to revoke the pandemic status and we are entering an endemic period. This decision was taken by the government taking into account that the number of daily confirmations of COVID-19 cases is close to zero,” Jokowi said in a live YouTube broadcast by the Presidential Secretariat on Wednesday.

“The results of the sero survey show that 99 percent of Indonesian people already have COVID-19 antibodies,” he said further.

But following that, Jokowi reminded the public to maintain a clean and healthy lifestyle.

“WHO has also revoked the status of a public health emergency of international concern. Even so, I ask the public to be careful and continue to live a healthy and clean lifestyle,” said Jokowi.

“Of course with this decision the government hopes that the national economy will move better and improve the quality of people’s socio-economic life,” he added. (T/RE1/P2)

