Indonesia Encourages NAM to Unite in Realizing Palestinian Independence

Baku, MINA – Indonesia encourages the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) to strengthen unity and work together to advance the interests of developing countries, especially Palestinian independence.

“The NAM must unite and make various efforts to help achieve Palestinian independence,” said the Director General of Multilateral Cooperation, Tri Tharyat, in a national Indonesian statement at the NAM Ministerial Meeting in Baku, Azerbaijan on Thursday.

In its capacity as a member of the NAM Committee for Palestine, Indonesia emphasized the importance of the momentum of the 75th anniversary of the Nakba and concern for the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Palestine.

“As a movement that was born from the struggle against colonialism, NAM must continue to be consistent in promoting peace, justice, equality and collaboration,” said Tri Tharyat.

Indonesia in its capacity as Chair of ASEAN also delivered a joint ASEAN statement. ASEAN encourages the NAM to continue to prioritize the Bandung Ten Principles, as well as international dialogue and cooperation to face various global challenges.

A number of issues raised by the NAM countries at the meeting included development issues, human rights, climate change, post-COVID-19 recovery, as well as various developments in the political process and peace in the region and globally, including concerns over the spread of Islamophobia.

The meeting succeeded in ratifying the Final Document, Standard Ministerial Declaration and several other documents. The meeting also provided positive recommendations for South Sudan’s application to join as a new member of the NAM.

The meeting was attended by NAM member countries, observers, and related international organizations. The Indonesian delegation was led by the Director General for Multilateral Cooperation and consisted of representatives from the Directorate General of KSM, PTRI New York and the Indonesian Embassy in Baku.

Azerbaijan will hand over the chairmanship of the NAM to Uganda at the NAM Summit in Kampala, Uganda at the end of January 2024.

Indonesia was one of the founding countries of the NAM and the host for the Asian-African Conference in 1955 which gave birth to the Ten Principles of Bandung as the basic principles and forerunners of the formation of the NAM in 1961. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)