Indonesia Elected as Member of UN Board of Auditors for 2026–2032 Term

shibgotulhaq Editor : Sajadi - 15 hours ago

15 hours ago

10 Views ㅤ

Indonesia Elected as a Member of the UN Audit Board for the 2026–2032 Period (Doc: X Account)

New York, MINA – The 80th session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly’s Fifth Committee has designated Indonesia, represented by the Supreme Audit Institution of the Republic of Indonesia (BPK), as a member of the United Nations Board of Auditors (UN BoA) for the 2026–2032 period.

The designation was carried out by acclamation, marking global recognition of Indonesia’s capacity and credibility in promoting good governance at the global level.

BPK Member Budi Prijono stated that Indonesia’s election to the UN BoA is concrete proof of the country’s increasing strategic role on the international stage.

“The acclamation of Indonesia’s election to the UN BoA at the UN General Assembly’s Fifth Committee is evidence that Indonesia has an important role in shaping the direction of good governance at the global level. This is aligned with the achievement of the Golden Indonesia 2045 Vision, where Indonesia possesses diplomatic strength and influences international policy,” Budi Prijono said, as quoted on Saturday.

The UN BoA is the external auditing body under the UN General Assembly, mandated to conduct independent audits of the financial statements and governance of all UN organizations, including its agencies, funds, and programs.

With Indonesia’s election, the BPK will stand alongside the supreme audit institutions of other member countries of the UN BoA and actively work to ensure financial accountability and transparency within the UN system.

This step simultaneously strengthens Indonesia’s image as a nation committed to the principles of global accountability and good governance, affirming its contribution to building international trust towards a more transparent and integral world order.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagUN Boards

Indonesia Elected as Member of UN Board of Auditors for 2026–2032 Term

