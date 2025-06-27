Indonesia Dominates ASEAN Youth Esports Championship with Triple Gold

Selangor, MINA – Indonesia’s national eFootball team swept all three gold medals at the ASEAN Youth Esports Championship 2025 in Puchong, Selangor, clinching the overall champion title.

Indonesian players Putri Pramesti and Huda Yuliviar Ammar triumphed in the men’s, women’s, and mixed categories, showcasing their dominance in mobile eFootball.

The event, held from 23–28 June, featured young athletes from 11 ASEAN nations.

The Indonesian Esports Association (PB ESI) praised the players for bringing pride to the country and strengthening Indonesia’s position as a Southeast Asian esports powerhouse.

This success follows Indonesia’s victory at the FIFAe World Cup 2024, where the team defeated Brazil in the final.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

