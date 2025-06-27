SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Indonesia Dominates ASEAN Youth Esports Championship with Triple Gold

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

5 Views ㅤ

Selangor, MINA – Indonesia’s national eFootball team swept all three gold medals at the ASEAN Youth Esports Championship 2025 in Puchong, Selangor, clinching the overall champion title.

Indonesian players Putri Pramesti and Huda Yuliviar Ammar triumphed in the men’s, women’s, and mixed categories, showcasing their dominance in mobile eFootball.

The event, held from 23–28 June, featured young athletes from 11 ASEAN nations.

The Indonesian Esports Association (PB ESI) praised the players for bringing pride to the country and strengthening Indonesia’s position as a Southeast Asian esports powerhouse.

Also Read: Muslim LifeFair Bogor Offers Free Workshop on Parenting in the Digital Age

This success follows Indonesia’s victory at the FIFAe World Cup 2024, where the team defeated Brazil in the final.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: AMPHURI Urges Government to Prepare Early for 1447H/2026 Hajj Season

TagASEAN esports news ASEAN Youth eFootball gold ASEAN Youth Esports Championship 2025 eFootball Indonesia gold medal eFootball tournament ASEAN esports Selangor 2025 FIFAe World Cup Indonesia Huda Yuliviar Ammar esports Indonesia esports achievements Indonesia esports champion Indonesia esports Southeast Asia Indonesian esports team victory PB ESI esports Indonesia Putri Pramesti eFootball

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Indonesia Dominates ASEAN Youth Esports Championship with Triple Gold

  • 2 hours ago
Load More
Clashes Continue in Los Angeles as Protests Against ICE Raids (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Clashes Continue in Los Angeles as Protests Against ICE Raids Enter Third Day

  • Tuesday, 10 June 2025 - 05:47 WIB
Interim US Representative to the UN, Dorothy Shea (photo: Video Grab)
America

US Stands Alone in Vetoing UN Resolution for Gaza Ceasefire and Humanitarian Aid

  • Thursday, 5 June 2025 - 08:46 WIB
America

Trump Says Zelensky Gave Putin Justification for Escalated Bombing Campaign

  • Saturday, 7 June 2025 - 23:52 WIB
Indonesia

MINA Booth Enlivens Grand Tabligh Event at Pusdai West Java

  • Sunday, 22 June 2025 - 21:49 WIB
Iranian attack on the US-operated Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar(photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Qatar Condemns Iranian Strike on US Base, Citing Violation of Sovereignty

  • Tuesday, 24 June 2025 - 10:31 WIB
Iran Attacks Israel (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Ten Israelis Killed in Iranian Missile Strike Hours Before Ceasefire

  • Tuesday, 24 June 2025 - 20:23 WIB
Palestine

Gaza Hospitals on Verge of Collapse amid Severe Shortages and Overcrowding

  • Thursday, 26 June 2025 - 09:09 WIB
People of Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Political Observer Says Iran’s Attack Harms Israel, Gaza Remains Alone

  • Thursday, 26 June 2025 - 13:42 WIB
Palestine

Ongoing Intensity of Armed Resistance Shows Failure of Israeli Occupation: Hamas

  • Thursday, 26 June 2025 - 13:48 WIB
Palestine

Hamas Claims Israeli Soldier Killed, Military Vehicles Destroyed in Gaza Attacks

  • 14 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us