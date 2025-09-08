Indonesia Distributes Hajj Dam Meat in Ready-to-Eat Packages for the First Time

Jakarta, MINA – For the first time, Indonesians will receive hadyu meat from the Hajj pilgrimage. The Ministry of Religious Affairs launched an innovative program to distribute this meat in the form of ready-to-eat meals, bringing a blessing directly to the community. The distribution launch was conducted by Minister of Religious Affairs Nasaruddin Umar at the Baznas Office in Jakarta on Monday.

Minister Nasaruddin highlighted the program’s importance, stating it demonstrates transparent Hajj governance and provides concrete benefits to the public.

“Praise be to God, today we are making history,” he said. “For the first time, Hajj Dam collected from officials and some pilgrims has reached those in need in Indonesia.”

Hajj pilgrims who commit certain violations must pay a fine called Dam, which involves slaughtering livestock. The meat from these animals is hadyu meat. In 2025, officials collected meat from 8,447 sheep and goats, valued at Rp 21.3 billion.

Also Read: Central Java Establishes First Board for Islamic Boarding Schools in Indonesia

This massive collection yielded 211,075 packages of traditional Indonesian dishes like rendang, gulai, and curry. Each package, equivalent to 1 kg, contains five ready-to-eat servings. This achievement exceeded the initial target by 211%, which, according to the Minister, shows the jama’ah’s strong trust in the program’s management.

The processed meat was distributed to 42,215 beneficiaries across seven provinces: South Sulawesi, East Nusa Tenggara, North Sumatra, East Java, Central Java, West Java, and Banten.

The program prioritized pregnant women and children to help improve nutrition and combat stunting, thus supporting the government’s Asta Cita program.

Minister Nasaruddin called the program a significant breakthrough. He believes the Dam should be more than just a religious obligation.

Also Read: Indonesia Plans National Program for Lung Cancer Early Detection

“With proper management, it can become a blessing for the community again and continue into the following year,” he explained.

The symbolic launch ceremony was attended by leaders from Baznas, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, and the Directorate General of Hajj and Umrah Organization. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Prosecutors in Sabang Carry Out Public Caning for Three Sharia Offenders