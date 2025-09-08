SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Indonesia Distributes Hajj Dam Meat in Ready-to-Eat Packages for the First Time

shibgotulhaq Editor : Sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

5 Views ㅤ

Dam and Hadyu meat in the form of ready-to-eat processed meats are available to the public on Monday (September 8, 2025) in Jakarta. (Photo: Ministry of Religion Affairs)

Jakarta, MINA – For the first time, Indonesians will receive hadyu meat from the Hajj pilgrimage. The Ministry of Religious Affairs launched an innovative program to distribute this meat in the form of ready-to-eat meals, bringing a blessing directly to the community. The distribution launch was conducted by Minister of Religious Affairs Nasaruddin Umar at the Baznas Office in Jakarta on Monday.

Minister Nasaruddin highlighted the program’s importance, stating it demonstrates transparent Hajj governance and provides concrete benefits to the public.

“Praise be to God, today we are making history,” he said. “For the first time, Hajj Dam collected from officials and some pilgrims has reached those in need in Indonesia.”

Hajj pilgrims who commit certain violations must pay a fine called Dam, which involves slaughtering livestock. The meat from these animals is hadyu meat. In 2025, officials collected meat from 8,447 sheep and goats, valued at Rp 21.3 billion.

Also Read: Central Java Establishes First Board for Islamic Boarding Schools in Indonesia

This massive collection yielded 211,075 packages of traditional Indonesian dishes like rendang, gulai, and curry. Each package, equivalent to 1 kg, contains five ready-to-eat servings. This achievement exceeded the initial target by 211%, which, according to the Minister, shows the jama’ah’s strong trust in the program’s management.

The processed meat was distributed to 42,215 beneficiaries across seven provinces: South Sulawesi, East Nusa Tenggara, North Sumatra, East Java, Central Java, West Java, and Banten.

The program prioritized pregnant women and children to help improve nutrition and combat stunting, thus supporting the government’s Asta Cita program.

Minister Nasaruddin called the program a significant breakthrough. He believes the Dam should be more than just a religious obligation.

Also Read: Indonesia Plans National Program for Lung Cancer Early Detection

“With proper management, it can become a blessing for the community again and continue into the following year,” he explained.

The symbolic launch ceremony was attended by leaders from Baznas, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, and the Directorate General of Hajj and Umrah Organization. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Prosecutors in Sabang Carry Out Public Caning for Three Sharia Offenders

TagHajj Dam

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Indonesia Distributes Hajj Dam Meat in Ready-to-Eat Packages for the First Time

  • 4 hours ago
Load More
Indonesia

Indonesian FM Expresses Deep Condolences After Diplomat’s Death in Peru

  • Tuesday, 2 September 2025 - 23:23 WIB
Palestine

131 Israeli Journalists Urge End to Attacks on Reporters in Gaza

  • Tuesday, 2 September 2025 - 16:07 WIB
Asia

Two Powerful Aftershocks Strike Afghanistan as Death Toll Surpasses 2,200

  • Saturday, 6 September 2025 - 08:09 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Army Bombs Al-Soussi Tower in Gaza City, Displacing Dozens of Families

  • Sunday, 7 September 2025 - 17:09 WIB
Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Trump: US in ‘Very Deep’ Talks With Hamas on Hostage Release

  • Friday, 5 September 2025 - 22:00 WIB
Palestinian victims of Israeli aggression in Gaza (photo: Palestine chronicle)
Palestine

Israeli Army Kills 67 More Palestinians, Including Aid Seekers in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 3 September 2025 - 06:30 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia to Inspect China-Made Food Trays Over Pork Lard Concerns

  • 14 hours ago
Photo:Detik Com
Indonesia

Indonesian Military Denies Rumors of Brimob Arresting BAIS Member as Hoax

  • Saturday, 6 September 2025 - 07:00 WIB
Indonesia

Psychologist Urges Parents to Nurture Critical Thinking in Children

  • Saturday, 6 September 2025 - 20:00 WIB
Articles

From Indonesia’s Zero Point, Three Muslim Women Raise a Flag and a Call for Humanity for Palestine

  • Thursday, 4 September 2025 - 08:39 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us