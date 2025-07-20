Indonesia Digital Ministry Debunks Rumors of WhatsApp Call Restrictions

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian government, through the Ministry of Communication and Digital Affairs (Kemkomdigi), has confirmed there are no plans to restrict internet-based voice and video call services (VoIP), including WhatsApp Call.

This clarification was issued directly by Minister of Communication and Digital Affairs, Meutya Hafid, to quell public unease caused by misleading information circulating about potential restrictions on these popular digital services.

“I emphasize that the government is not designing or considering any restrictions on WhatsApp Call. The information circulating is untrue and misleading,” Meutya stated in her official statement in Jakarta, as quoted by MINA on Saturday.

According to Meutya, the issue of restrictions arose due to proposals from several parties, such as the Indonesian Telecommunication Providers Association (ATSI) and the Indonesian Telematics Society (Mastel), regarding the restructuring of the digital ecosystem, including the relationship between over-the-top (OTT) service providers and network operators.

However, Meutya stressed that these proposals have never been discussed in official policymaking forums and are not on her ministry’s agenda.

“I apologize if there has been public unease. I have asked relevant officials to immediately conduct internal clarification and ensure that no policies are directed at restricting digital services,” Meutya asserted.

Furthermore, she highlighted that Kemkomdigi is currently focused on implementing several national priority agendas, such as expanding internet access in remote areas, increasing digital literacy among the public, and strengthening digital security and personal data protection. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

