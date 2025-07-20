SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Indonesia Digital Ministry Debunks Rumors of WhatsApp Call Restrictions

sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

5 Views

Minister of Communication and Digital Affairs, Meutya Hafid (photo: Komdigi)
Minister of Communication and Digital Affairs, Meutya Hafid (photo: Komdigi)

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian government, through the Ministry of Communication and Digital Affairs (Kemkomdigi), has confirmed there are no plans to restrict internet-based voice and video call services (VoIP), including WhatsApp Call.

This clarification was issued directly by Minister of Communication and Digital Affairs, Meutya Hafid, to quell public unease caused by misleading information circulating about potential restrictions on these popular digital services.

“I emphasize that the government is not designing or considering any restrictions on WhatsApp Call. The information circulating is untrue and misleading,” Meutya stated in her official statement in Jakarta, as quoted by MINA on Saturday.

According to Meutya, the issue of restrictions arose due to proposals from several parties, such as the Indonesian Telecommunication Providers Association (ATSI) and the Indonesian Telematics Society (Mastel), regarding the restructuring of the digital ecosystem, including the relationship between over-the-top (OTT) service providers and network operators.

Also Read: 422 Hectares of Forest Burned in Padang Lawas, North Sumatra’s Disaster Agency Deploys Emergency Team

However, Meutya stressed that these proposals have never been discussed in official policymaking forums and are not on her ministry’s agenda.

“I apologize if there has been public unease. I have asked relevant officials to immediately conduct internal clarification and ensure that no policies are directed at restricting digital services,” Meutya asserted.

Furthermore, she highlighted that Kemkomdigi is currently focused on implementing several national priority agendas, such as expanding internet access in remote areas, increasing digital literacy among the public, and strengthening digital security and personal data protection. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Police Apprehend Prominent OPM Separatist Leader in Papua

TagKomdigi WhatsApp Call

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Minister of Communication and Digital Affairs, Meutya Hafid (photo: Komdigi)
Indonesia

Indonesia Digital Ministry Debunks Rumors of WhatsApp Call Restrictions

  • 4 hours ago
Indonesia

Ministry of Communication Urged to Block LGBT+ Features on Google Chrome

  • Saturday, 22 February 2025 - 17:44 WIB
Load More
Europe

Amnesty Condemns EU’s Refusal to Suspend Israel Agreement as “Betrayal of Innocent Lives”

  • Thursday, 17 July 2025 - 11:02 WIB
Indonesia

Central Java–Melaka Agree to Send Vocational Students to Malaysia

  • Thursday, 17 July 2025 - 18:16 WIB
Palestine

Two Israeli Soldiers Seriously Injured in Gaza Explosion

  • 22 hours ago
International

Saudi Prince Al Waleed bin Khaled Dies After 20 Years in Coma

  • Sunday, 20 July 2025 - 08:14 WIB
Nauryz Festival, celebrating spring and New Year in Kazakhstan (photo: Akorda)
Articles

History, Islam, and the Culture of the Kazakhstan: Abai as a National Inspiration

  • Saturday, 19 July 2025 - 18:45 WIB
Rocket Fire from Yemen to Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Military Claims to Intercept Rocket Fired from Northern Gaza

  • Saturday, 19 July 2025 - 11:38 WIB
Marwan Al-Sultan, the director of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza (photo: MER-C)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Indonesian Hospital Director and Family in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 2 July 2025 - 19:43 WIB
Palestine

Hamas Claims Mortar Attack on Israeli Troops in Southern Gaza

  • Friday, 11 July 2025 - 13:39 WIB
Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Syrian President: Israel’s Destabilization Plans Foiled by State and International Mediation

  • Thursday, 17 July 2025 - 13:20 WIB
Palestine

Over 80,000 Rally in London Urges UK to End Support for Genocide in Gaza

  • 13 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us