Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Indonesia Deploys Weather Modification to Combat Riau Forest Fires

sajadi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

2 Views

The process of seeding Sodium Chloride (NaCL) in the Weather Modification Operation in the Lombok area, West Nusa Tenggara, Saturday (9/28/24). (Photo. BNPB OMC Team)
Jakarta, MINA – The National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) has re-initiated a weather modification operation (WMO) as both a mitigation and emergency response measure for forest and land fires (karhutla) in Riau Province. This operation was set to run for seven days, from Monday to Sunday.

For this operation, the BNPB is deploying a Cessna aircraft with registration number PK SNL (C 208 B), which departed from Pondok Cabe Airport in Pamulang, Banten, heading to Riau.

“This aircraft is expected to arrive in Pekanbaru at 2:30 PM WIB,” said Abdul Muhari, Head of BNPB’s Data, Information and Disaster Communication Center, in a statement from Jakarta.

In addition, the BNPB is deploying a BELL 206 reg PK-KSF karhutla patrol helicopter and a Mi-8MSB-T reg UR-VBC water bombing helicopter to accelerate fire suppression efforts. The agency has also mobilized a ground task force equipped with adequate tools and logistics.

Furthermore, the BNPB has repositioned a water bombing helicopter from Palembang to Riau. This Mi-8MSB-T reg UR-VBC helicopter is also being utilized to support the rapid extinguishing of the increasingly intense karhutla over the past week.

Beyond aerial firefighting, the BNPB has also dispatched a ground task force with ample equipment and logistics. Personnel consist of a joint team from various sectors, including BPBD (Regional Disaster Management Agency), TNI (Indonesian National Armed Forces), Polri (Indonesian National Police), Manggala Agni (Forest Fire Management Brigade), Tagana (Disaster Preparedness Cadets), Masyarakat Peduli Api (Fire Aware Communities), businesses, and other relevant elements.

BNPB Head Suharyanto is scheduled to directly lead the karhutla response in Riau on Monday. Previously, the BNPB chief had instructed all affected regional heads to declare a karhutla emergency status.

Through this weather modification operation, the BNPB hopes to induce artificial rain over target locations with hotspots, thereby accelerating the extinguishing of the Riau karhutla. The BNPB also urges the public to heighten their awareness and vigilance regarding the potential for forest and land fires. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

