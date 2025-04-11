Indonesia Deploys 1,090 Peacekeepers to Lebanon for UN Mission

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia has officially deployed 1,090 military personnel to Lebanon as part of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) for the 2025 peacekeeping mission.

The deployment ceremony was led by Commander of the Indonesian Armed Forces (TNI), General Agus Subiyanto, on Wednesday at the TNI Headquarters in East Jakarta.

“This mission reflects the contributions of many international contingents and showcases our commitment to global peace,” General Subiyanto said during his speech.

Indonesia first joined UNIFIL in 2006 with its Garuda Contingent 23. Since then, Indonesian peacekeepers have built a strong reputation for professionalism, discipline, and dedication.

“The UN’s continued trust in Indonesia is proof of global recognition for the capability and commitment of our soldiers,” he added.

Beyond their role as peacekeepers, General Subiyanto emphasized that the troops also serve as cultural ambassadors, promoting Indonesia’s values and diversity on the international stage.

The 2025 UNIFIL contingent will serve until 2026 and is led by Colonel Raja Gunung Nasution.

The deployment includes, Mechanized Infantry Battalion (Konga XXIII-S), Force Headquarters Support Unit (Konga XXVI-Q), Military Police Unit (Konga XXV-Q), Community Outreach Unit (Konga XXX-O), Civil-Military Coordination Unit (Konga XXX-O), Medical Team (Konga XXIX-P, Level 1+ Hospital), and Military Staff Officers.

Head of the Information Center (Kapuspen) TNI Brigadier General Kristomei Sianturi stated that the mission aligns with UN Security Council Resolution 2749 (2024), which mandates peacekeeping along the Lebanon-Israel border to prevent cross-border incidents.

“This marks Indonesia’s 19th peacekeeping deployment to Lebanon since 2006,” he noted.

The Indonesian peacekeeping force continues to play a key role in supporting international peace and stability, while strengthening the country’s presence and reputation on the global stage.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

