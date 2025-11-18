SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Indonesia Denies Being Destination for Forced Relocation of Gaza Residents

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

7 Views ㅤ

Jakarta, MINA Indonesia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has denied reports claiming that Indonesia is among the countries targeted for the forced relocation of Gaza residents.

The clarification follows growing public attention over the unexplained arrival of 153 Gaza residents in South Africa on a chartered flight last Thursday..

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Yvonne Mewengkang said the Indonesian government has never facilitated the transfer or relocation of Palestinians from Gaza to Indonesia.

“Indonesia rejects all forms of forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza, as this violates international law and contradicts the principles of the two-state solution,” Yvonne said in a statement on Tuesday.

Her remarks respond to a report by the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, which listed India, Malaysia, and Indonesia as potential destinations in the alleged relocation plan. Yvonne stressed that Indonesia is not involved with any organization or entity connected to such activities.

“Indonesia has no policy that allows Gaza refugees to enter the country through visas or chartered flights,” she said.

She added that any cross-border movement of Gaza residents is under the authority of local governing bodies and requires approval from relevant parties in the field.

Yvonne also reaffirmed Indonesia’s consistent support for Palestine.

“Following the President’s directives, Indonesia only receives wounded Gaza patients for temporary medical treatment, based on agreed procedures with relevant authorities. This is not permanent resettlement,” she stated.

The ministry said it will continue to monitor and verify all information related to the movement of Gaza residents allegedly linked to Indonesia, ensuring that every policy aligns with the country’s long-standing support for Palestinian independence and sovereignty.

Reports indicate that the chartered flight to South Africa was allegedly coordinated by Al-Majd Europe in cooperation with a unit of the Israeli military. Passengers reportedly paid about US$2,000 (around Rp33 million) each.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

News Channel

About Us