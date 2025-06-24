Indonesia Declares Jakarta as the World’s Halal Capital

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia officially declared Jakarta as the “Capital of the World Halal” during the closing of the 2025 Indonesia International Halal Festival (IIHF), affirming its growing leadership in the global halal industry.

The announcement was made by Ahmad Haikal Hasan, Head of the Halal Product Assurance Organizing Agency (BPJPH), during the closing ceremony on Sunday night at the Jakarta International Convention Center (JICC).

“Jakarta is the capital of the world halal,” said Haikal in his closing remarks, emphasizing Indonesia’s commitment to positioning itself at the forefront of the international halal ecosystem.

Held from June 20–22, the IIHF 2025 welcomed delegates from over 40 countries and became a key forum for global halal collaboration. The event witnessed the signing of 27 strategic agreements, 16 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and 11 Mutual Recognition Agreements (MRAs), between BPJPH and international halal certification organisations.

Also Read: Indonesia Calls for Unified Global Halal Standards at IIHF 2025

These partnerships are seen as a significant step in standardizing halal certification globally and strengthening mutual trust across borders.

“These are not just administrative documents, they are a foundation for long-term partnerships that promote an integrated global halal network,” Haikal explained.

Beyond formal agreements, IIHF 2025 hosted a wide range of activities including product exhibitions, expert seminars, and cultural performances, creating a dynamic space for dialogue between policymakers, industry leaders, academics, and Muslim communities worldwide.

Haikal also underlined the broader goal of Indonesia’s halal movement:

Also Read: Indonesia Evacuates Its 97 Citizens from Iran and 4 from Israel

“Our vision is Halal Indonesia for the global community. With the success of this festival, we believe Jakarta is ready to lead as the world’s halal capital.”

He concluded by encouraging continued global cooperation in advancing the halal sector:

“May Allah bless our joint efforts in building a world that is healthier, cleaner, and more trustworthy through halal products. Let’s move forward in unity.”[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: MINA Booth Enlivens Grand Tabligh Event at Pusdai West Java