SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Indonesia Declares Jakarta as the World’s Halal Capital

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 10 minutes ago

10 minutes ago

4 Views ㅤ

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia officially declared Jakarta as the “Capital of the World Halal” during the closing of the 2025 Indonesia International Halal Festival (IIHF), affirming its growing leadership in the global halal industry.

The announcement was made by Ahmad Haikal Hasan, Head of the Halal Product Assurance Organizing Agency (BPJPH), during the closing ceremony on Sunday night at the Jakarta International Convention Center (JICC).

“Jakarta is the capital of the world halal,” said Haikal in his closing remarks, emphasizing Indonesia’s commitment to positioning itself at the forefront of the international halal ecosystem.

Held from June 20–22, the IIHF 2025 welcomed delegates from over 40 countries and became a key forum for global halal collaboration. The event witnessed the signing of 27 strategic agreements, 16 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and 11 Mutual Recognition Agreements (MRAs), between BPJPH and international halal certification organisations.

Also Read: Indonesia Calls for Unified Global Halal Standards at IIHF 2025

These partnerships are seen as a significant step in standardizing halal certification globally and strengthening mutual trust across borders.

“These are not just administrative documents, they are a foundation for long-term partnerships that promote an integrated global halal network,” Haikal explained.

Beyond formal agreements, IIHF 2025 hosted a wide range of activities including product exhibitions, expert seminars, and cultural performances, creating a dynamic space for dialogue between policymakers, industry leaders, academics, and Muslim communities worldwide.

Haikal also underlined the broader goal of Indonesia’s halal movement:

Also Read: Indonesia Evacuates Its 97 Citizens from Iran and 4 from Israel

“Our vision is Halal Indonesia for the global community. With the success of this festival, we believe Jakarta is ready to lead as the world’s halal capital.”

He concluded by encouraging continued global cooperation in advancing the halal sector:

“May Allah bless our joint efforts in building a world that is healthier, cleaner, and more trustworthy through halal products. Let’s move forward in unity.”[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: MINA Booth Enlivens Grand Tabligh Event at Pusdai West Java

 

TagAhmad Haikal Hasan IIHF speech BPJPH global halal announcement global halal certification agreements Halal Indonesia global community halal market Jakarta halal mutual recognition halal network development halal product assurance Jakarta IIHF 2025 closing ceremony IIHF Indonesia halal leadership Indonesia halal diplomacy Indonesia halal industry expansion Indonesia halal movement international halal festival Indonesia Jakarta halal economy hub Jakarta world halal capital 2025 strategic halal MoUs and MRAs

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Indonesia Declares Jakarta as the World’s Halal Capital

  • 10 minutes ago
Indonesia

Indonesia Calls for Unified Global Halal Standards at IIHF 2025

  • 13 minutes ago
Load More
Indonesia

Despite 0–6 Defeat to Japan, Indonesia Secures Fourth Round of 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

  • Wednesday, 11 June 2025 - 18:44 WIB
Clashes Continue in Los Angeles as Protests Against ICE Raids (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Clashes Continue in Los Angeles as Protests Against ICE Raids Enter Third Day

  • Tuesday, 10 June 2025 - 05:47 WIB
Interim US Representative to the UN, Dorothy Shea (photo: Video Grab)
America

US Stands Alone in Vetoing UN Resolution for Gaza Ceasefire and Humanitarian Aid

  • Thursday, 5 June 2025 - 08:46 WIB
America

Trump Says Zelensky Gave Putin Justification for Escalated Bombing Campaign

  • Saturday, 7 June 2025 - 23:52 WIB
Articles

Safiya Saeed: From Somali Migrant to First Hijab-Wearing Mayor of Sheffield

  • Wednesday, 11 June 2025 - 20:15 WIB
Final Commemoration of the Students of Shuffah Hizbullah Islamic Boarding School and Al-Fatah Al-Muhajirun Madrasah, Negararatu, Natar, South Lampung, in 2025. (Doc. Al-Fatah Lampung)
Indonesia

61 percent of Graduates Al-Fatah Lampung Accepted into Universities

  • Friday, 20 June 2025 - 22:15 WIB
Extremist Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Heavy Israeli Police Protection (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Jewish Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque After Six-Day Closure

  • Saturday, 21 June 2025 - 13:49 WIB
Indonesia

MINA Booth Enlivens Grand Tabligh Event at Pusdai West Java

  • Sunday, 22 June 2025 - 21:49 WIB
Palestine Solidarity Demonstrations Held Across Europe (photo: Quds Press)
Europe

Palestine Solidarity Demonstrations Held Across the Europe

  • Sunday, 22 June 2025 - 23:48 WIB
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
International

Iran’s Khamenei Vows Continued Punishment Against Israel

  • Monday, 23 June 2025 - 10:46 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us