Indonesia Confirms No Citizens Harmed in Balikesir Earthquake, Türkiye

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that no Indonesian citizens (WNI) were harmed in the 6.1-magnitude earthquake that struck Balikesir, Türkiye, on Sunday evening local time.

Judha Nugraha, Director for the Protection of Indonesian Citizens at the Ministry, said officials are closely monitoring the situation in coordination with the Indonesian Embassy (KBRI) in Ankara and the Consulate General (KJRI) in Istanbul.

“The Embassy in Ankara and the Consulate General in Istanbul have been in contact with members of the Indonesian community through the WNI Protection Task Force. So far, there are no reports of Indonesian casualties,” Judha said in a press statement on Monday.

According to self-reporting data, 185 Indonesians live in Balikesir, while the total number of Indonesians in Türkiye is 10,186. The Ministry urged citizens in Türkiye to remain vigilant and contact emergency hotlines if assistance is needed: KBRI Ankara +90 532 135 22 98, KJRI Istanbul +90 534 453 56 11.

The main quake struck at 19:53 local time, followed by a 4.5-magnitude aftershock. Tremors were felt as far away as Izmir and Istanbul, located about 261 kilometers from the epicenter. Local authorities reported one death and at least 29 injuries.[]

