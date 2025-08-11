SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Indonesia Confirms No Citizens Harmed in Balikesir Earthquake, Türkiye

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 9 hours ago

9 hours ago

5 Views ㅤ

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that no Indonesian citizens (WNI) were harmed in the 6.1-magnitude earthquake that struck Balikesir, Türkiye, on Sunday evening local time.

Judha Nugraha, Director for the Protection of Indonesian Citizens at the Ministry, said officials are closely monitoring the situation in coordination with the Indonesian Embassy (KBRI) in Ankara and the Consulate General (KJRI) in Istanbul.

“The Embassy in Ankara and the Consulate General in Istanbul have been in contact with members of the Indonesian community through the WNI Protection Task Force. So far, there are no reports of Indonesian casualties,” Judha said in a press statement on Monday.

According to self-reporting data, 185 Indonesians live in Balikesir, while the total number of Indonesians in Türkiye is 10,186. The Ministry urged citizens in Türkiye to remain vigilant and contact emergency hotlines if assistance is needed: KBRI Ankara +90 532 135 22 98, KJRI Istanbul +90 534 453 56 11.

Also Read: Australia to Recognize Palestine at UN General Assembly in September

The main quake struck at 19:53 local time, followed by a 4.5-magnitude aftershock. Tremors were felt as far away as Izmir and Istanbul, located about 261 kilometers from the epicenter. Local authorities reported one death and at least 29 injuries.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: New Zealand Mulls Recognition of Palestinian State

Tag10 185 Indonesians in Balikesir 186 Indonesians in Türkiye aftershock magnitude 4.5 Balikesir earthquake Türkiye 6.1 magnitude Consulate General Istanbul coordination Indonesia confirms no citizens harmed Indonesian Embassy Ankara monitoring tremors felt in Izmir and Istanbul Türkiye reports one dead and 29 injured WNI Protection Task Force updates

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Europe

Indonesia Confirms No Citizens Harmed in Balikesir Earthquake, Türkiye

  • 9 hours ago
Load More
Two Palestinian Journalists Killed in Israeli Airstrikes (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Kills Palestinian Journalist Anas al-Sharif and Three Others in Gaza

  • 18 hours ago
Gaza victims (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Army Kills 10 Palestinians in Fresh Strikes on Gaza City and Khan Younis

  • 13 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesia, Peru Sign CEPA, Mark 50 Years of Diplomatic Ties

  • 5 hours ago
Indonesia's Permanent Representative to the UN in New York, Ambassador Arrmanatha Nasir (photo: Website of Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
Indonesia

Indonesia Awaits Green Light from Palestine Before Evacuating Gaza Civilians

  • Friday, 8 August 2025 - 20:20 WIB
Israeli Forces kill civilians in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Indonesia

Seven Civilians Killed, Dozens Injured in Israeli Airstrikes Across Gaza

  • Saturday, 9 August 2025 - 14:17 WIB
Indonesia

153 Students Pass Selection for 2025 Indonesia Zakat Scholarship

  • Sunday, 10 August 2025 - 13:55 WIB
Tausiyah

Friday Sermon: Strengthening Islamic Brotherhood in Defense of Palestinian Muslims

  • Friday, 8 August 2025 - 10:32 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Ulema Call for a Halt of Arm Sales to Israel

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 19:06 WIB
Indonesia

Thousands Take to the Streets in Purbalingga for Long March Solidarity with Palestine

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 20:56 WIB
Israeli Aggression on Gaza Continues, Killing Civilians (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Attacks Kill 18 Palestinians Across Gaza, Including Nine Aid Seekers

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 15:28 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us