Indonesia Condemns Israeli Minister of National Security Visit to Al-Aqsa Mosque Complex

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian government issued a statement on Thursday, condemning the visit of Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir to the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex.

“The visit is a provocation that can trigger tension and a new cycle of violence in Palestine,” said a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairsin.

In the statement, Indonesia called on Israel to respect the status quo that had been mutually agreed upon and to avoid actions and provocations that harm the holy places in Jerusalem.

Indonesia also calls on the international community, especially the United Nations, to continue to urge Israel to stop all actions that could affect stability and security in the region.

“Indonesia re-emphasizes the importance of the Palestinian-Israeli peace process based on the principle of the “Two State Solution” according to internationally agreed parameters,” the statement added. (T/RE1)

