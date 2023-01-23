Indonesia Condemns Burning Holy Book of Al-Quran By Rasmus Paludan

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia condemns the burning of the copy book of the holy Al-Quran by the leader of the Danish right-wing political party, Rasmus Paludan.

“Indonesia strongly condemns the burning of the Holy Quran by Rasmus Paludan, Swedish politician, in Stockholm,” wrote the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Kemlu) on its official Twitter account on Sunday.

According to the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the blasphemy act has injured and tarnished religious tolerance.

“Freedom of expression must be exercised responsibly,” wrote the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Previously, the leader of the Danish right-wing political party Hardline, Rasmus Paludan, carried out the burning of the Quran in Stockholm on Saturday.

Paludan, who is also of Swedish nationality, has held several demonstrations in the past.

The burning of copies of the Quran occurred during anti-Turkish demonstrations and Sweden’s bid to join NATO, or the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)