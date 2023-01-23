Select Language

Latest
6 hours agoIndonesia Condemns Burning Holy Book of Al-Quran By Rasmus Paludan
12 hours agoPresident Jokowi Requires Halal Certified Medicinal Products and Medical Device
13 hours agoJama'ah Muslimin Condemns Burning of Al-Quran in Sweden
13 hours agoIsrael Forces Palestinian to Demolish His Own House Near Jerusalem
13 hours agoThrough the book "Membaca Protocol of Zion", Imam Yakhsyallah Hopes that Muslims Aware the Dangers of Zionist Designs
Europe

Indonesia Condemns Burning Holy Book of Al-Quran By Rasmus Paludan

EPA-EFE/Fredrik Sandberg/TT SWEDEN OUT

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia condemns the burning of the copy book of the holy Al-Quran by the leader of the Danish right-wing political party, Rasmus Paludan.

“Indonesia strongly condemns the burning of the Holy Quran by Rasmus Paludan, Swedish politician, in Stockholm,” wrote the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Kemlu) on its official Twitter account on Sunday.

According to the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the blasphemy act has injured and tarnished religious tolerance.

“Freedom of expression must be exercised responsibly,” wrote the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Previously, the leader of the Danish right-wing political party Hardline, Rasmus Paludan, carried out the burning of the Quran in Stockholm on Saturday.

Paludan, who is also of Swedish nationality, has held several demonstrations in the past.

The burning of copies of the Quran occurred during anti-Turkish demonstrations and Sweden’s bid to join NATO, or the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news