Indonesia Change Position of Seven Commanders of the Military Regions

Jakarta, MINA – Commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI), Admiral Yudo Margono changes position of 96 high-ranking officers, including seven commander of the military regions (Pangdam).

As quoted from CNN Indonesia on Wednesday, the transfer is contained in the Decree of the TNI Commander Number Kep/779/VII/2023 concerning Dismissal from and Appointments in Position within the Indonesian National Armed Forces dated 17 July.

Pangdam IX/ Udayana was replaced from Major General Sonny Aprianto to Major General Harfendi. Sonny was shifted to become Assistant for Intelligence for the TNI Commander, while Harfendi was previously the Koorsahli for the TNI Commander.

Then, the Military Commander XIII/Merdeka was replaced from Major General Alfret Denny to Major General Legowo W.R Jatmiko. Alfret was subsequently appointed as Inspector General of the Army, while Legowo was previously Pa Sahli Tk.III KSAD Bid Intekmil and Cyber.

Yudo also replaced the Military Commander XVI/Pattimura from Major General Ruruh A Setyawibawa to Major General Syafrial. Ruruh was appointed to fill in for Pa Sahli Tk.III KSAD Bid Intekmil and Cyber, while Syafrial was previously Kaskostrad.

Subsequently, the Military Commander III/Siliwangi was replaced from Major General Kunto Arief Wibowo to Major General Erwin Djatniko. Kunto will fill the position of Wadankodilatad, while Erwin was previously the Governor of the Military Academy.

Pangdam II/Sriwijaya was replaced by Major General Hilman Hadi to Major General Yanuar Adil. Hilman was subsequently appointed as Pa Sahli Tk.III KSAD Bid Komsos, while Yanuar was previously the Danpussenkav.

Pangdam I/Bukit Barisan was replaced from Major General Achmad Daniel to Major General Mochammad Hasan. Daniel was then appointed as Aster Army Chief of Staff, replacing Hasan’s position.

Finally, Yudo replaced the Regional Military Commander XVIII/Kasuari from Major General Gabriel Lema to Major General Ilyas Alamsyah. Gabriel was then shifted as Pa Sahli Tk.III KSAD Bid Polkamnas, replacing the position left by Ilyas. (T/RE1/P2)

