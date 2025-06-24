Indonesia Calls for Unified Global Halal Standards at IIHF 2025

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia has urged greater international cooperation in aligning halal certification standards to strengthen consumer trust and global market integration.

The call was made by the Halal Product Assurance Agency (BPJPH) during a panel discussion titled “Global Halal Standards: Opportunities and Challenges” at the 2025 Indonesia International Halal Festival (IIHF) held in Jakarta on Sunday.

BPJPH Director of International Cooperation, Fertiana Santi, emphasized that harmonization aims not to erase diversity, but to build mutual respect for halal quality across nations.

“Halal is no longer just about religion, it reflects product integrity trusted globally,” she said.

Panelists from halal authorities in the US, Australia, and other countries discussed challenges such as differing interpretations of Islamic law and the absence of mutual recognition mechanisms. They agreed on the urgency of collaboration for a sustainable and inclusive halal ecosystem.

The discussion was part of IIHF 2025, attended by delegates from over 40 countries, solidifying Indonesia’s role as a key player in global halal diplomacy. []

