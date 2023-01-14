Indonesia Builds Largest Eco-Friendly Shrimp Pond

Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Sakti Wahyu Trenggono visited the construction of a shrimp pond in Kebumen, Central Java (photo: Special)

Jakarta, MINA – The Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries (KKP) is building the largest modern environmentally friendly shrimp pond in Indonesia located in Kebumen, Central Java.

Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Sakti Wahyu Trenggono said the ponds, which are targeted to operate in February, aim to achieve the shrimp production target of 2 million tonnes per year by 2024.

This is a model for the development of modern shrimp ponds that we are building. This will be a model for sustainable shrimp farming that is responsible for the environment,” Trenggono said while reviewing the progress of the development of area-based shrimp aquaculture ponds in Kebumen, Central Java on Friday, as quoted from Infopublik.

During his visit, Minister Trenggono was accompanied by the Regent of Kebumen, Arif Sugiyanto, and Member of Commission IV of the Republic of Indonesia DPR, Darori Wonodipuro.

Trenggono said that the area-based shrimp ponds in Kebumen are the largest with a current area of ​​60 hectares containing 149 pond plots.

For initial productivity, capable of producing 40 tons per hectare per year. This figure already meets the best practice for modern environmentally friendly shrimp ponds.

The number of ponds will continue to be increased considering the potential land available is around 100 hectares.

“For modern ponds with international standards, you could say this is the first Which is really built with a good quality water source. Then,the pond wastewater has passed through the cluster WWTP and main WWTP before being discharged into the sea,” he said.

He is optimistic that the area-based shrimp pond model in Kebumen will become an example for the development of modern shrimp ponds in other regions in Indonesia with a wider area coverage. With this, it is hoped that Indonesia’s ranking in the ranks of the world’s largest shrimp producing countries can creep up beyond India, Vietnam, Ecuador, and even China.

The development of area-based shrimp aquaculture ponds in Kebumen is at the same time to achieve the national shrimp production target of 2 million tons in 2024. So that Indonesia contributes even more to the needs of the world shrimp market whose value reaches US$ 28.3 billion in 2021.

Trenggono also confirmed that the development of an area-based shrimp pond model in Kebumen must prioritize local workers.

“If these 100 hectares are operational, there is a turnover of no less than IDR 400 billion per year here. The directly absorbed workforce I’m sure is more than 300 people and not to mention beyond that. I ask that the workforce must prioritize the residents here. I have discussed earlier with the regent too,” he concluded. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)