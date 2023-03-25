Indonesia Ban Illegal Used Clothing Import

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian government has banned the import of legally used clothing to protect Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Deputy for Small and Medium Enterprises (UKM), Ministry of Cooperatives and SMEs (Kemenkop UKM), Hanung Harimba Rachman said that his party had prepared several steps to protect Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) which were affected by the ban on the import of illegal used clothing.

“First, helping from the seller’s side by facilitating the sale of new locally made products as well as encouraging MSME products so that they can be marketed more broadly,” Hanung said through his official statement on Saturday as quoted by MINA.

The second, continued Hanung, is helping in terms of strengthening bank financing through the People’s Business Credit (KUR). From this point of view, there are many products that can replace the sales of traders.

Together with Smesco Indonesia, said Hanung, the steps taken included helping to design products that could be imitated by MSME producers and also providing training for MSME producers.

Throughout 2022, financing to the garment or textile sector for manufacturers alone has reached 330,000 debtors with a disbursement value of IDR 13.3 trillion.

For this reason, the Ministry of Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises is also collaborating with banks, which in this case have stated their commitments are PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk.

In addition, Smesco is also an official institution under the Ministry of Cooperatives and SMEs of the Republic of Indonesia, which has partnered with local clothing manufacturers, namely, business owner Dimensi (Digital Marketing Enthusiast Indonesia) Menhefari and CEO of muslimgaleri.co.id Febrary Surya Putra.

Both of them have experience doing business with the same scheme with manufacturers of illegally imported used clothing, namely the reseller and drop shipper methods. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)