Indonesia Awaits Green Light from Palestine Before Evacuating Gaza Civilians

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Deputy Foreign Minister Arrmanatha Nasir affirmed that Indonesia’s plan to evacuate and provide medical aid to Gaza residents on Galang Island, Riau Islands, will only proceed after receiving a “green light” from the Palestinian side.

“Everything will be ready to be implemented as soon as it is agreed upon by Palestine. We are prepared to carry this out if it is a request from all countries in the region and is in line with the Arab League resolution,” Arrmanatha said after a media briefing in Jakarta on Friday.

Because Indonesia is still waiting for approval from Palestine and other Middle Eastern countries, the timeline and duration of the planned evacuation have yet to be determined.

The Deputy Foreign Minister emphasized that this step is not intended to facilitate the expulsion of Gaza residents from their homeland, as desired by Zionist Israel. He stated that Indonesia’s readiness to provide care to Palestinians in Gaza reflects President Prabowo Subianto’s commitment to helping the growing number of victims of Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip.

“We clearly do not support efforts aimed at removing the Palestinian people [from Gaza],” Arrmanatha stressed.

Previously, Presidential Communication Office (PCO) Head Hasan Nasbi revealed that President Prabowo had instructed Indonesia to assist in the medical treatment of around 2,000 Palestinians who were victims of Israeli aggression in Gaza.

“Regarding Gaza, the President also gave a directive yesterday for Indonesia to provide medical aid for about 2,000 Gaza residents who are victims of the war. Those who are wounded, who may have been hit by bombs, or caught in rubble and so on,” Hasan Nasbi said on Thursday.

On the same day, Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono mentioned that the government is also reviewing alternative locations besides Galang Island to accommodate the Gaza residents who are planned to receive treatment in Indonesia.

“Yesterday, the President mentioned Galang Island. We are also looking into it because it was once used as a COVID treatment center. So, the infrastructure is already there. However, we are also looking at other alternatives,” Sugiono said. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

