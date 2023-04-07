Indonesia Avoided Heavy Sanctions of FIFA

Jakarta – Indonesia avoided heavy sanctions by FIFA for failing to hold the 2023 U-20 World Cup. The chairman of Indonesian Football Assosiation (PSSI), Erick Thohir welcomed the decision.

FIFA only imposed administrative sanctions on PSSI because Indonesia failed to hold the 2023 U-20 World Cup. Erick Thohir is grateful and at the same time considers this a reprimand in the form of a yellow card from FIFA.

“I can only say, Alhamdulillah, with the grace of Allah Subhanallahu wata’ala and the prayers of all Indonesian people, especially football lovers, Indonesia can avoid the severe sanctions of exclusion from world football. In other words, Indonesia only gets a yellow card, not a red card,” said Erick Thohir in Paris on Thursday.

Erick Thohir came to Paris to meet FIFA President, Gianni Infantino. During his visit, Erick presented the blueprint for the transformation of Indonesian football to FIFA according to directions from President Joko Widodo.

Erick Thohir explained, his party conveyed the commitment from the Government of Indonesia in supporting the transformation of football. One of them is a commitment to renovate 22 stadiums that can be used for league and national team activities.

“After I conveyed President Joko Widodo’s message, and explained our football blueprint, FIFA only gave administrative sanctions in the form of freezing FIFA Forward funds for PSSI’s operationa,l needs,” said Erick Thohir.

“This will be reviewed again after FIFA has studied the big strategy for developing Indonesian football,” said Erick Thohir.

Erick Thohir hopes that this yellow card from FIFA will be a lesson and a blessing for Indonesian football. So that in the future Indonesian football continues to improve in all sectors.

“I have tried my best when I met with FIFA. With this sanction, we are still continuing the football transformation program with FIFA,” said Erick Thohir.

“With this sanction, we are not given a red card, but a yellow card so we can play and compete in the SEA Games at the end of this month,” said Erick Thohir.

With the administrative sanction against PSSI, FIFA froze US$5.6 million from the FIFA Forward 3.0 Program. In fact, initially the funds were intended to be used to build a training camp in the National Capital.

FIFA Forward 3.0 is a program launched in January 2023. FIFA hopes that this program can improve the quality of football for all member associations in the five confederations.

FIFA Forward 3.0 program will be implemented until the end of 2026. FIFA will later provide incentives for each of its members which are divided into three times. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)