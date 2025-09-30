Indonesia and UAE Agree to Forge Deeper Cultural Cooperation

Jakarta, MINA – Minister of Culture Fadli Zon announced that Indonesia, through its Ministry of Culture, and the Ministry of Culture of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have agreed to explore new cooperation opportunities. These potential collaborations include joint film production, artist residencies, museum innovation, and digital collaboration programs.

“We are also exploring opportunities for cooperation on Islamic civilization exhibitions, the exchange of scholars and curators, as well as collaboration in research and the digitization of cultural heritage,” Minister Fadli said in a statement received in Jakarta on Tuesday.

The agreement was reached during the UNESCO Mondiacult 2025 event series in Barcelona, Spain, where Fadli Zon and the UAE Minister of Culture, Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, affirmed their commitment to strengthening cultural ties.

Sheikh Salem expressed his hope to showcase Indonesia’s rich culture in the UAE, including Islamic arts such as calligraphy, poetry, illumination, and ornamentation, while also providing a platform for young Indonesian artists.

“We very much look forward to presenting more of Indonesia’s incredibly rich artwork and artistic performances to the public in the UAE,” Minister Salem stated.

Since 1976, the two nations have built a strategic partnership across various sectors, particularly in culture. This commitment was formalized in an MOU between the two countries’ Ministries of Culture in November 2024, covering visual arts, performing arts, literature, cultural heritage, museums, cultural exchange, and preservation. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

