Indonesia and New Zealand Sign MoU to Boost Agricultural Trade and Cooperation

Flags of Indonesia and New Zealand (photo: Safe Travel Indonesia)
Flags of Indonesia and New Zealand (photo: Safe Travel Indonesia)

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia and New Zealand have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening bilateral trade in agricultural commodities.

During a press conference in Jakarta on Thursday, Minister of Agriculture (Mentan) Andi Amran Sulaiman said Indonesia is pushing for a balanced and mutually beneficial trade relationship with New Zealand by offering key export products like crude palm oil (CPO) and coffee.

“We will strengthen our future collaboration. We signed an MoU earlier, asking for a win-win solution so our trade can be balanced. We are pushing for the export of CPO, rubber, cocoa, and coffee. They are willing to increase Indonesian exports to New Zealand,” said Minister Amran.

While the minister did not specify the value of the cooperation, he affirmed that New Zealand is a good and potential trading partner for Indonesia. Amran believes the collaboration is highly beneficial for both nations, especially given the increasingly challenging and uncertain global trade and economic conditions.

“This is a major, highly beneficial cooperation in the midst of a global trade situation that is not doing well,” Amran stated. “We will make good use of this opportunity so that agricultural exports, especially our flagship products like CPO, will increase sharply, and they have received it well.”

Meanwhile, New Zealand’s Minister for Agriculture, Forestry, Trade and Investment, Todd McClay, said the cooperation would also be expanded to include the exchange of agricultural technology to boost each country’s agricultural production.

“We also discussed cooperation on agricultural technology, the exchange of ideas and innovations to increase production and food self-sufficiency, so that both countries have food security,” said Minister McClay.

“We are grateful for the warm welcome. Indonesia is an important partner for New Zealand, and we have a good and mutually beneficial trading relationship,” he added. [Shibgho]

