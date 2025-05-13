SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Indonesia and Al-Quds Parliamentary League Discuss Concrete Roadmap Toward Palestinian Independence

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

(Photo:Parlementaria)

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia and the League of Parliamentarians for Al-Quds (LP4Q) discussed a concrete global roadmap to support Palestinian independence. The call was made during a bilateral meeting at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Parliamentary Conference in Jakarta on Monday.

Indonesian MPs Mardani Ali Sera and Syahrul Aidi Maazat emphasized the need for concrete steps beyond symbolic gestures. They proposed greater international engagement from powers like the US, China, and Russia, and urged stronger regional coordination within LP4Q.

The meeting comes amid increasing global concern over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and allegations of war crimes by Israel since October 2023.

Syahrul noted that Indonesia’s official recommendations were included in the conference’s final document, reaffirming the country’s consistent support for Palestine under President Prabowo Subianto.

Also Read: Calm Restored as India-Pakistan Ceasefire Holds Following Week of Escalation

The session concluded with an exchange of symbolic gifts and a renewed commitment to strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation for the Palestinian cause.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Trump Considers Lifting US Sanctions on Syria for ‘Fresh Start’

Indonesia and Al-Quds Parliamentary League Discuss Concrete Roadmap Toward Palestinian Independence

