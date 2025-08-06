SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Indonesia Aims for Two Million Marriage Registrations in 2025

sajadi - 9 hours ago

Jakarta, MINA – The Ministry of Religious Affairs (Kemenag) has set a national target of two million marriage registrations for 2025, said Director General of Islamic Community Guidance, Abu Rokhmad in Jakarta on Wednesday.

Abu stated that marriage registrars, or penghulu, need to establish both monthly and annual targets. He stressed that the numbers must not decrease from the previous year.

“Please set a target. The number cannot be lower than last year’s. What is the increase per month, year-on-year? What was the number this July? What was it last July? Did it go up or down? We must be able to design it like that,” he said.

To achieve this target, Kemenag is promoting various service programs, such as mass weddings and the “Gas Nikah” initiative, as well as proactive outreach for communities that face obstacles in accessing marriage registration services.

“If necessary, intensify proactive outreach services. That’s why we have mass wedding programs and the ‘Gas Nikah’ program,” he explained.

Abu also emphasized that the duties of registrars and Kemenag civil servants are a national mandate that cannot be taken lightly. He added that if a registrar is reluctant to meet the increased target, a persuasive approach is necessary.

“If they are unwilling to help the target increase, we need to talk with them and find a middle ground so the functional role becomes lighter,” he said.

He explained that the two million marriage registration target aligns with the government’s efforts to reduce the number of unregistered marriages. According to him, marriage registration is crucial for ensuring the legal rights and protection of women and children. [Shibgho]

