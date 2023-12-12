Indonesia Affirms Support for Palestine on the 75th Anniversary of Declaration of Human Rights

Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi attended the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights at the UN Human Rights Council Headquarters in Geneva on Monday (photo: Kemlu RI)

Geneva, MINA – Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi attended the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights at the UN Human Rights Council Headquarters in Geneva on Monday. She conveyed Indonesia’s four national commitments to promote human rights throughout the world, including in Palestine.

“First, as an elected candidate for member of the UN Human Rights Council, Indonesia reaffirms its commitment to strengthening political solidarity and humanitarian support for Palestine, including by increasing its contribution to UNWRA threefold,” said the Indonesian Foreign Minister.

Second, she continued, Indonesia is committed to continuing the process of ratifying the International Convention for the Protection of All People from Enforced Disappearance. If the convention has been ratified, it means that Indonesia has ratified all the core international human rights instruments.

Third, Indonesia is committed to protecting and respecting the rights of people with disabilities, including by strengthening the role of the National Commission on Disabilities. Fourth, Indonesia is also committed to implementing the National Strategy for Business and Human Rights.

Apart from national commitments, the Indonesian Foreign Minister also conveyed the commitment of ASEAN member countries and Timor Leste to strengthen human rights cooperation in the region.

“We are committed to strengthening regional cooperation in the field of human rights, including through the implementation of the ASEAN Leaders’ Declaration on the ASEAN Human Rights Dialogue which was adopted at the 43rd ASEAN Summit,” said Retno reading the ASEAN statement.

On the sidelines of his visit to Geneva, the Indonesian Foreign Minister also met with Thant Myint-U, visiting scholar at the University of Cambridge to discuss the Myanmar issue.

The Indonesian Foreign Minister and Thant Myint-U will jointly serve as panelists in the “Round Table: the Future of Human Rights, Peace and Security” on the second day of the 75th anniversary of the Declaration of Human Rights on Tuesday.

The Indonesian Foreign Minister will also speak at a High Level Event regarding the human rights situation in Palestine and deliver a statement at the Global Refugees Forum.

The 75th commemoration of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights at the UN Headquarters in Geneva was attended by around 16 Heads of State/Government and 20 Ministerial level officials. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)