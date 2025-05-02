SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Indian Muslims Stage ‘Lights Off’ Protest Against Wakf Act Amendment

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Batti Gul (Lights off) on Wakf (Amendment) Act in India (Maktoob Media)

Mumbai, MINA – Indian Muslims in Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra state, took to the streets on Wednesday night as part of a peaceful protest called Batti Gul (“Lights Off”) to oppose the recently passed Wakf (Amendment) Act 2025.

“We are supporting the call by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board to switch off lights for 15 minutes on Wednesday night. We urge people to set aside sectarian differences and unite in this campaign,” said Samajwadi Party leader and Islam Gymkhana president Yusuf Abrahni, as reported by the Times of India on Thursday.

Abrahni described the turnout as “remarkable,” emphasizing that it was a peaceful show of unified resistance against unconstitutional law.

Precisely at 9:00 p.m., lights were switched off in numerous Muslim homes, shops, mosques, and institutions across the city.

Also Read: After Wildfires, Israel Now Battling Severe Sandstorm

The Personal Law Board also encouraged Muslims and other opponents of the Act to share videos of the protest on social media platforms as part of a wider awareness campaign.

Dr. Azeemuddin, a social activist who shared several clips in WhatsApp groups, noted that many locations in Nalasopara joined the symbolic blackout. He said the Muslim community views the new law as an attempt to “seize their religious property rights.”

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of India has urged the government not to enforce the amended law until it hears petitions challenging its constitutionality on May 5.

Of the roughly 70 petitions filed, five are scheduled to be heard initially, including one submitted by Mumbai-based social worker Jameel Merchant.[]

Also Read: Massive Wildfires Sweep Through Israel, Forcing Evacuations and Cancelling National Ceremony

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

News Channel

