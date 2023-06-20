Indian Man Walks More than 8,500km to Perform Hajj

Jeddah, MINA – An Indian man has fulfilled a lifelong dream to walk all the way from his hometown in Kerala to Makkah for Hajj — a distance of 8,640 kilometers, Arab News reported.

Shihabudeen Sayid Alawi, also known as Shihab Chottur, crossed five countries — India, Pakistan, Iran, Iraq and Kuwait — to reach Makkah in one year and 17 days.

He left Kerala on June 2, 2022, and reached Makkah on June 7.

“It was a Ramadan day when I made it to the Kuwaiti-Saudi borders at 5:17 a.m. I bent the knee and I touched the sands of Saudi Arabia,” Alawi told Arab News in an exclusive interview.

Alawi first traveled to Madinah. “I felt like my journey (was) accomplished once I reached the Prophet’s Mosque. I visited (the) Rawdah, and I was sure I would be able to reach Makkah and perform Hajj.”

Once Alawi reached Makkah, he forgot all the challenges and hardships he had endured during the year-long journey. He “prayed for hours” for those who offered him support, and who had asked for prayers in front of the Kaaba. “I have prayed for the entire Muslim Ummah.”

Speaking of his journey, Alawi said: “In India and Pakistan, people supported me and gathered around me. In Iran and Iraq no one recognized me, but once I crossed the Kuwaiti borders people who knew about the journey started contacting me, asking to see me and supporting me.”

“At every country I stopped by I received assistance from officials, police, military, and those who recognized me, invited me over to stay at their homes.”

The 31-year-old father of three daughters said he took a year to prepare for the arduous journey. To ensure smooth access to all the countries he needed to cross, Alawi visited diplomatic missions in New Delhi to obtain visas.

“I had a legal visa in all countries. Iran gave me an entry visa, Pakistan gave me a transit visa, and Kuwait police also gave me clearance, and for Saudi Arabia, I received a multiple-entry visa. Authorities here gave me a warm welcome. I have got all facilities to perform Hajj through one of (the) Hajj service providers who offered me an A-category. This shows the great love that Saudi authorities deliver to all Hajj pilgrims. I am so grateful,” he said.

The minimalist traveler carried a hiking stick, and a backpack equipped with four items of clothing, pepper spray to protect himself from wild animals, an extra pair of shoes, utensils, official documents and some money for Hajj.