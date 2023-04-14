India to Hold G20 Summit in Kashmir

New Delhi, MINA – The Indian government said it would continue to hold the G20 meeting in Jammu and Kashmir, despite receiving criticism from its neighbour, Pakistan.

“G20 meetings are being held across India, in all cities and parts of India. Hence it is natural to hold the meeting in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as it is an inalienable part of India,” said India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Official Spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi during a weekly media briefing on Thursday.

“That’s what I want to say. Meetings are being held in all parts of India, it is our natural response,” said the official MEA spokesperson. Thus quoted from the Daily Excelsior.

“We are sending out invitations to everyone. We expect everyone to attend. We will inform you about the participation,” Bagchi said answering a question about whether China and Pakistan would attend the SCO Defense Ministers meeting, the Foreign Ministers meeting in India.

India announced Srinagar as the venue for the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting scheduled to take place from 22 to 24 May. The decision was condemned by Pakistan as an “irresponsible move”.

The media recently reported that the government of Jammu and Kashmir is making all the necessary arrangements for the upcoming G20 summit, which will take place in May this year.

In such a situation, the meeting was considered very important from a tourism point of view so the tourism agency took various steps, along with publicity campaigns, making various tourist spots attractive.

According to the Tourism Director of Jammu and Kashmir Fazl Al-Hseeeb, efforts are being made to better promote Kashmir with these steps, as this gathering is very important in promoting the tourism sector.

Among the 15 institutions in the country selected to host Youth-20 and Civil -20, which were organized in conjunction with India’s G-20 Presidency, University of Kashmir (KU) is one of them. This is the first time in the last 70 years that Jammu and Kashmir is hosting an international event like the G-20. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)