Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

India Imposes Ban on All Imports from Pakistan Amid Rising Tensions

sajadi Editor : Widi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

5 Views

Tension India and Pakistan (photo: Anadolu Agency)
New Delhi, MINA – India has officially banned all imports from Pakistan following heightened tensions between the two neighboring nations triggered by a deadly attack in Kashmir on April 22 that left 26 people dead, Anadolu Agency reported.

The Indian Ministry of Commerce issued a notification late Friday declaring an immediate halt to the import or transit of any goods originating from or exported by Pakistan.

“Direct or indirect import or transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan, whether or not freely importable or otherwise permitted, shall be prohibited with immediate effect, until further order,” the notice read. The ban was imposed citing national security and public policy concerns.

This move follows Islamabad’s earlier decision to suspend trade with India. Tensions have escalated sharply since the attack at the Pahalgam tourist resort in Indian-administered Kashmir.

India accused Pakistan of involvement, referencing “cross border links,” a claim Pakistan has denied. Islamabad has instead proposed a neutral investigation with third-party supervision.

Diplomatic relations between the two nuclear-armed nations have deteriorated, with both sides recalling diplomatic staff and suspending visa services. India has also halted its participation in the Indus Waters Treaty, a long-standing agreement on water sharing between the countries.

In response to the growing crisis, several nations, including the United States, have reached out to both Indian and Pakistani leadership in efforts to de-escalate the situation. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

