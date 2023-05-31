Increase Goodness in the Month of Dzulqa’dah

By: Ali Farkhan Tsani, Senior Editor of MINA News Agency

Alhamdulillah, now we have entered the month of Dzulqa’dah, after passing the month of Shawwal. The following month is the month of Dzulhijjah, the month of performing the pilgrimage, Eid al-Adha and the slaughter of Qurban animals.

The month of Dzulqa’dah, which is the 11th month before the 12th month of Dzulhijjah, is one of the forbidden months (al-asyhurul hurum), apart from the months of Dzulhijjah, Muharram and Rajab.

It is called the forbidden month, because in this month we are emphasized not to act immorally, not to tyrannize others, let alone fight and fight. It means that it is forbidden to do all the prohibitions. Although of course in other months it is also forbidden, but this is even more emphasized.

About this sacred month, Allah mentions in His word:

إِنَّ عِدَّةَ الشُّهُورِ عِنْدَ اللَّهِ اثْنَا عَشَرَ شَهْرًا فِي كِتَابِ اللَّهِ يَوْمَ خَلَقَ السَّمَاوَاتِ وَالْأَرْضَ مِنْهَا أَرْبَعَةٌ حُرُمٌ ۚ ذَٰلِكَ الدِّينُ الْقَيِّمُ ۚ فَلَا تَظْلِمُوا فِيهِنَّ أَنْفُسَكُمْ ۚ وَقَاتِلُوا الْمُشْرِكِينَ كَافَّةً كَمَا يُقَاتِلُونَكُمْ كَافَّةً ۚ وَاعْلَمُوا أَنَّ اللَّهَ مَعَ الْمُتَّقِينَ

Meaning: “Surely the number of months with Allah is twelve months, in Allah’s decree when He created the heavens and the earth, of which four months are forbidden. That (statute) of the straight religion, so do not wrong yourself in the four months.” (QS. At Tawba [9]: 36).

As for the four forbidden months, it is explained in the hadith:

الزَّمَانُ قَدِ اسْتَدَارَ كَهَيْئَتِهِ يَوْمَ خَلَقَ السَّمَوَاتِ وَالأَرْضَ ، السَّنَةُ اثْنَا عَشَرَ شَهْرًا ، مِنْهَا أَرْبَعَةٌ حُرُمٌ ، ثَلاَثَةٌ مُتَوَالِيَاتٌ ذُو الْقَعْدَةِ وَذُو الْحِجَّةِ وَالْمُحَرَّمُ ، وَرَجَبُ مُضَرَ الَّذِى بَيْنَ جُمَادَى وَشَعْبَانَ

Meaning: “A year rotates as it has been since Allah created the heavens and the earth. One year has twelve months. Among them there are four sacred (haram) months. The three consecutive months are Dzulqa’dah, Dzulhijjah and Muharram. (One more month is) Rajab Mudhor which is located between Jumadil Akhir and Sha’ban.” (HR Bukhari and Muslim).

Furthermore, it was explained, it is called the haraam month, according to the explanation of Shaykh ‘Abdurrahman bin Nashir As Sa’di, because in that month immoral acts, as well as killing, are strictly forbidden.

The companion of the Prophet, Ibn ‘Abbas explained that Allah specified four months as sacred months, considered holy months. So, committing immorality in that month will be a bigger sin. Conversely, doing good deeds will reap more rewards.

In another verse Allah confirms the prohibition of fighting in the sacred month:

يَسْأَلُونَكَ عَنِ الشَّهْرِ الْحَرَامِ قِتَالٍ فِيهِ ۖ قُلْ قِتَالٌ فِيهِ كَبِيرٌ ۖ وَصَدٌّ عَنْ سَبِيلِ اللَّهِ وَكُفْرٌ بِهِ وَالْمَسْجِدِ الْحَرَامِ وَإِخْرَاجُ أَهْلِهِ مِنْهُ أَكْبَرُ عِنْدَ اللَّهِ ۚ وَالْفِتْنَةُ أَكْبَرُ مِنَ الْقَتْلِ ۗ وَلَا يَزَالُونَ يُقَاتِلُونَكُمْ حَتَّىٰ يَرُدُّوكُمْ عَنْ دِينِكُمْ إِنِ اسْتَطَاعُوا ۚ وَمَنْ يَرْتَدِدْ مِنْكُمْ عَنْ دِينِهِ فَيَمُتْ وَهُوَ كَافِرٌ فَأُولَٰئِكَ حَبِطَتْ أَعْمَالُهُمْ فِي الدُّنْيَا وَالْآخِرَةِ ۖ وَأُولَٰئِكَ أَصْحَابُ النَّارِ ۖ هُمْ فِيهَا خَالِدُونَ

Meaning: They ask you about fighting in the Haram month. Say: “Fighting in that month is a great sin; but blocking (people) from the path of Allah, disbelieving in Allah, (obstructing entry to) the Grand Mosque and expelling its inhabitants from its surroundings, is greater (the sin) in the sight of Allah. And doing slander is greater (sin) than killing. They will not stop fighting you until they (can) return you from your religion (to disbelief), if they can. Whoever among you apostates from his religion, then he dies in disbelief, then they are the ones whose deeds in this world and in the hereafter have been in vain, and they are the residents of hell, they will abide therein forever.” (QS Al Baqarah [2]: 217).

In another verse it is stated:

يَٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ لَا تُحِلُّوا۟ شَعَٰٓئِرَ ٱللَّهِ وَلَا ٱلشَّهْرَ ٱلْحَر َامَ وَلَا ٱلْهَدْىَ وَلَا ٱلْقَلَٰٓئِدَ وَلَآ ءَآمِّينَ ٱلْبَيْتَ ٱلَْرَامَ يَبْتَغُونَ فَضْلًا مِّن رَّبِّهِمْ وَرِضْوَٰنًا ۚ وَإِذَا حَلَلْتُمْ فَٱصْطَادُوا۟ ۚ وَلَا يَجْرِمَنَّكُمْ شَ نَـَٔانُ قَوْمٍ أَن صَدُّوكُمْ عَنِ ٱلْمَسْجِدِ ٱلْحَرَامِ أَن تَعْتَدُوا۟ ۘ وَتَعَاوَنُوا۟ عَلَ ى ٱلْبِرِّ وَٱلتَّقْوَىٰ ۖ وَلَا تَعَاوَنُوا۟ عَلَى ٱلْإِثْمِ وَٱلْعُدْوَٰنِ ۚ وَٱتَّقُوا۟ ٱللَّهَ ۖ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ شَدِيدُ ٱلْعِقَابِ

Meaning: “O you who believe, do not violate the syi’ar-syi’ar of Allah, and do not violate the honor of the forbidden months, do not (disturb) had-ya animals, and qalaa-id animals, and do not (also) disturb those who visit the Baitullah while they are seeking grace and the pleasure of their Lord and when you have completed the pilgrimage, then it is permissible to hunt. And do not ever hate (your) against a people because they prevent you from the Masjidil Haram, encourage you to do wrong (to them). And help you in (doing) virtue and piety, and do not help each other in committing sins and transgressions. And fear Allah, verily Allah is severe in punishment.” (QS Al-Maidah [5]: 2).

Hopefully, we can multiply and improve the quality of worship, good deeds and goodness in this forbidden month of Dzulqa’dah. Amen. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)